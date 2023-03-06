Benton County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 23-March 1.

Feb. 23

Evan James Chronister II, 24, Centerton, and Alexandra Nicole Andrews, 27, Rogers

John Benjamin Crabtree, 35, and Samantha Kay Miller, 35, both of Bentonville

Cody John Guidry, 31, and Brittani Naomi Kidder, 41, both of Carencro, La.

Jose Antonio Guzman, 27, and Katherine Pamela Rodriguez Ramirez, 23, both of Centerton

David Hernandez-Lopez, 30, and Reina Guadalupe Lemus Calderon, 26, both of Rogers

Cody Jared Layne, 24, and Jessica Camille Morris, 29, both of Springdale

Donald James LeJeune Jr, 32, and Morgan Michelle Wilmoth, 32, both of Bentonville

Huy T.

Pham, 35, and Thi Thu Ngan Vo, 22, both of Bentonville

Eduardo Posada Socarro, 34, and Esmeralda Venegas Vargas, 32, both of Lowell

Ryan Andrew Risher, 25, Reston, Va., and Caitlin Danielle Dewveall, 30, Dover

Charles Brandon Robertson, 40, Gravette, and Jessica Renee Fifer, 38, Bentonville

José Humberto Rugamas-Valle, 29, and Yesenia Beatriz Palencia Peraza, 26, both of Springdale

Tyler Harold Lee Wade, 33, and Christine Tureman, 48, both of Bentonville

Feb. 24

Andrew Jay Aaron, 38, and Nan Huang, 36, both of Bentonville

Nicholas Allen Arnold, 27, and Natalie Rose Herold, 26, both of Bentonville

Austin Denton Cullipherm 26, and Mackensie Lynn Coates, 27, both of Centerton

Robert Norman Cunningham Jr, 56, and Malisa Ann Leimkuhler, 58, both of Garfield

Zachary Scott Cypret, 27, and Rachel Grace Doss, 25, both of Rogers

Jacob Allen Davis, 21, and Michelle Elizabeth Cheesman, 21, both of Springdale

Kevin Daniel Kelley, 34, and Jennifer Renee Kelley, 33, both of Fayetteville

Catherine Rose Mays, 28, and Alexandria Sue Elrod, 26, both of Bentonville

John Miller Richards, 22, and Caitlyn Marie Bagby, 21, both of Springdale

Jonathan Leslie Swafford, 38, Springdale, and Tresan Danelle Griffin McDougal, 43, Rogers

Feb. 27

Jorge Eduardo Arguerta Palma, 26, and Ismayli Sarahi Perez Lopez, 28, both of Rogers

Donald Edward Atkinson, 30, and Taylor Ann Crain, 31, both of Bella Vista

Hunter Allen Bennett, 24, Sallisaw, Okla., and Haylee Ann Heidlage-Barnes, 23, Pierce City, Mo.

Braden Michael Nevala, 26, and Jenna Christian Tyler, 21, both of Nederland, Texas

Douglas Edwin Parada, 53, and Marlit Rios Bahena, 44, both of Springdale

Jordan Dale Raymond Pickard, 25, and Kira Anne Nichol Rhinehart, 21, both of Bentonville

Feb. 28

Damon Cole Cripps, 24, Gentry, and Meliah Anne Hutsell, 21, Prairie Grove

Jacob Alexander Heckman, 41, and Christina Nicole Angel, 36, both of Bentonville

John Frederick Hennes, 45, and Cheryl Raye Comfort, 42, both of Siloam Springs

Michael De'Wayne Moore, 26, and Emma Makalyn Melvin, 27, both of Bentonville

Truman Joseph Lee Stevens, 23, and Serenity Lynn Brown, 20, both of Rogers

Zachariah Carl Ward, 20, and Aubrey Elisabeth Donohew, 24, both of Bentonville

March 1

Walter Manuel Barrera, 30, and Miquela Marie Herrera, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Jeffrey John Buchwalter, 47, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Kay Summers, 43, Bella Vista

Jared Benjamin Carrell, 33, Gentry, and Haylee Nicole Burgess, 28, Siloam Springs

Collin Hays Dickson, 29, West Fork, and Sydney Leigh Ray, 25, Bentonville

Dustin Alan Hahn, 33, and Leslea Nicole Barker, 29, both of Bentonville

Sarah Ellen Henderson, 26, Bentonville, and Alexis Leigh Bowman, 25, Fort Smith

Nicholas Arthur Jones, 41, and Nicole Alynne Levesque, 37, both of Bentonville

Roland Richard Lyons, 26, and Leonor Barajas, 30, both of Bentonville

Stephen Christopher Wimberley, 46, and Christina Dawn Andrews, 42, both of Bentonville



