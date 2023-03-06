Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 23-March 1.
Feb. 23
Evan James Chronister II, 24, Centerton, and Alexandra Nicole Andrews, 27, Rogers
John Benjamin Crabtree, 35, and Samantha Kay Miller, 35, both of Bentonville
Cody John Guidry, 31, and Brittani Naomi Kidder, 41, both of Carencro, La.
Jose Antonio Guzman, 27, and Katherine Pamela Rodriguez Ramirez, 23, both of Centerton
David Hernandez-Lopez, 30, and Reina Guadalupe Lemus Calderon, 26, both of Rogers
Cody Jared Layne, 24, and Jessica Camille Morris, 29, both of Springdale
Donald James LeJeune Jr, 32, and Morgan Michelle Wilmoth, 32, both of Bentonville
Huy T.
Pham, 35, and Thi Thu Ngan Vo, 22, both of Bentonville
Eduardo Posada Socarro, 34, and Esmeralda Venegas Vargas, 32, both of Lowell
Ryan Andrew Risher, 25, Reston, Va., and Caitlin Danielle Dewveall, 30, Dover
Charles Brandon Robertson, 40, Gravette, and Jessica Renee Fifer, 38, Bentonville
José Humberto Rugamas-Valle, 29, and Yesenia Beatriz Palencia Peraza, 26, both of Springdale
Tyler Harold Lee Wade, 33, and Christine Tureman, 48, both of Bentonville
Feb. 24
Andrew Jay Aaron, 38, and Nan Huang, 36, both of Bentonville
Nicholas Allen Arnold, 27, and Natalie Rose Herold, 26, both of Bentonville
Austin Denton Cullipherm 26, and Mackensie Lynn Coates, 27, both of Centerton
Robert Norman Cunningham Jr, 56, and Malisa Ann Leimkuhler, 58, both of Garfield
Zachary Scott Cypret, 27, and Rachel Grace Doss, 25, both of Rogers
Jacob Allen Davis, 21, and Michelle Elizabeth Cheesman, 21, both of Springdale
Kevin Daniel Kelley, 34, and Jennifer Renee Kelley, 33, both of Fayetteville
Catherine Rose Mays, 28, and Alexandria Sue Elrod, 26, both of Bentonville
John Miller Richards, 22, and Caitlyn Marie Bagby, 21, both of Springdale
Jonathan Leslie Swafford, 38, Springdale, and Tresan Danelle Griffin McDougal, 43, Rogers
Feb. 27
Jorge Eduardo Arguerta Palma, 26, and Ismayli Sarahi Perez Lopez, 28, both of Rogers
Donald Edward Atkinson, 30, and Taylor Ann Crain, 31, both of Bella Vista
Hunter Allen Bennett, 24, Sallisaw, Okla., and Haylee Ann Heidlage-Barnes, 23, Pierce City, Mo.
Braden Michael Nevala, 26, and Jenna Christian Tyler, 21, both of Nederland, Texas
Douglas Edwin Parada, 53, and Marlit Rios Bahena, 44, both of Springdale
Jordan Dale Raymond Pickard, 25, and Kira Anne Nichol Rhinehart, 21, both of Bentonville
Feb. 28
Damon Cole Cripps, 24, Gentry, and Meliah Anne Hutsell, 21, Prairie Grove
Jacob Alexander Heckman, 41, and Christina Nicole Angel, 36, both of Bentonville
John Frederick Hennes, 45, and Cheryl Raye Comfort, 42, both of Siloam Springs
Michael De'Wayne Moore, 26, and Emma Makalyn Melvin, 27, both of Bentonville
Truman Joseph Lee Stevens, 23, and Serenity Lynn Brown, 20, both of Rogers
Zachariah Carl Ward, 20, and Aubrey Elisabeth Donohew, 24, both of Bentonville
March 1
Walter Manuel Barrera, 30, and Miquela Marie Herrera, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Jeffrey John Buchwalter, 47, Fayetteville, and Jennifer Kay Summers, 43, Bella Vista
Jared Benjamin Carrell, 33, Gentry, and Haylee Nicole Burgess, 28, Siloam Springs
Collin Hays Dickson, 29, West Fork, and Sydney Leigh Ray, 25, Bentonville
Dustin Alan Hahn, 33, and Leslea Nicole Barker, 29, both of Bentonville
Sarah Ellen Henderson, 26, Bentonville, and Alexis Leigh Bowman, 25, Fort Smith
Nicholas Arthur Jones, 41, and Nicole Alynne Levesque, 37, both of Bentonville
Roland Richard Lyons, 26, and Leonor Barajas, 30, both of Bentonville
Stephen Christopher Wimberley, 46, and Christina Dawn Andrews, 42, both of Bentonville