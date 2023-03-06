Benton County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 21

Bentonville West High School

1351 Gamble Road, Centerton

Critical violations: Warewashing machine was not dispensing the sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Ice was dripping onto boxes in the freezer.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Bar sink sanitizer was 0 ppm quat. Used wiping cloth stored on food prep surface.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Tape is holding together parts of sliding fridge door in bar area. Shelves above bread had an accumulation of dust and grease. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple handwash sinks did not have a supply of paper towels. Wipe buckets at 0 ppm quat sanitizer solution.

Noncritical violations: Large drink spill in front lobby. Spilled drink on outside of ice machine in kitchen area. Accumulation of food residue on floor in walk-in freezer. Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Oakdale Middle School

511 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Broken three-door freezer is stored at facility.

Pinnacle Golf And Country Club

3 Clubhouse Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee came into the kitchen prior to starting shift and did not wash hands prior to getting into a refrigerator unit. Some items in coolers 2, 4 and 19 and salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. Exhaust vent for the dish machine is not working properly. Condensation is building up on the vent hood and dripping off the corner.

Noncritical violations: None

Saltgrass Steak House

4044 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Bar handwashing sink not supplied with hand towels. Bar handwashing sink blocked with bucket. Bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Reduced oxygen packaged salmon thawing in sealed packaging by refrigeration, with labeled instructions to remove from packaging for refrigerated thawing. Less than 100 ppm sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets. Knife being stored in lemon container with handle touching ice.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Shadow Valley Country Club

7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration dispensing at Lookout Lounge three-compartment sink. Plate temperature at the restaurant bar is not reaching 160 degrees even though the sanitizer cycle is indicating it is hot enough. Wash cycle is not reading 150 degrees, which may be a contributing factor. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Wall needs to be finished where it was patched, and by the window at the bar. Employee may have a current food manager certificate. Provide a copy within 10 business days.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

4050 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Employee's plate of food and drink in warewashing area. Highest rinse temperature of dish machine registered at 150 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips are expired. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing throughout kitchen/back storage area. Walk-in cooler for drinks is having a cooling issue that is causing a water leak on floor.

Feb. 22

Dollar General

1519 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottom of expired items fridge in back is covered in food debris.

Heritage High School Concessions

1516 S. Sixth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wall in back storage area of football/soccer concession is raw wood.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.

Pho 85 Noodle House

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 11/30/2022.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center

1808 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Observed handwashing sink was blocked by containers of concrete cleaner and a car windshield wiper was stored in the handwashing sink. No test strips.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 23

Curry Point

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cups with no handles are being stored and used in food items. Walls and floor have an accumulation of food residue. Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.

Dollar Tree

2212 W. Walnut St., Suite G, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scraps of paper and boxes on floor in back store room.

Marco's Pizza

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bag of onions on floor of walk-in cooler.

Gravette High School

325 Lions Drive, Gravette

Critical violations: No test strips.

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or irreversible dish temperature plate.

La Carreta Food - Mobile

521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Water turned off at handwashing sink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Mustard Seed Children's Academy

1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No permit posted.

Smith & Betts Barbecue

191 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: Observed cheese sauce at 121 degrees. Cutting board and utensils should be washed frequently throughout the day and the three-compartment sink was covered and faucet was unscrewed.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Jan. 31, 2023.

The Grove Restaurant

808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 152 degrees in mechanical warewashing machine.

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on menu for undercooked animal-derived menu items.

Feb. 24

Dollar General

17691 Marshall St., Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of paper plates and napkins displayed in boxes on the floor.

Java Dudes Coffee Company

718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers

Critical violations: Spray bottle not properly labeled with contents. Label worn and unreadable.

Noncritical violations: Grab-and-go salads not labeled.

Jim's Meat Market, Inc.

2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville

Critical violations: Chicken salad date-marked use by 3/3/23 and packaged on 2/21/23.

Noncritical violations: None

Maria's Restaurant

2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine had an accumulation of black/brown residue, mostly around the top area where ice dispenses. Shredded chicken was reheating in a hot-hold steam table. Chicken stayed around 60-70 degrees for 45 minutes while being temped with a probe thermometer in 10 minute intervals. Enchilada sauce (46 degrees) and shredded chicken (43 degrees) were above 41 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Employee indicated that they had been prepared the morning of 2/23/23.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Walls and shelves throughout facility have an accumulation of food residue.

Snack Lab

102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket below 150 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 21 -- Bentonville Public School, 8579 W. Ford Springs Road, Bentonville; Dollar General, 1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; My Other Mother Child Care Center, 218 N. 14th St., Rogers; Topgolf, 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1200, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Feb. 22 -- Kona Ice - Mini Mart, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 1, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 2, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 3, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KET 1, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Feb. 23 -- Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Cadence Academy Preschool, 1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Central Park Elementary / Morning Star, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Flash Market, 201 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; GOAT Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Granny's Simple Blessings, 408 Main St. N.W., Gravette; Subway, 408 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Tony's Taste Of Chicago, 2304 S.W. Huntwick Ave., Bentonville

Feb. 24 -- Bentonville Catering, 14608 U.S. 62, Garfield; Fresh Harvest, 211 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield; Java Dude - Mobile, 718 N. Second St., Rogers



