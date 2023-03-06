Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
BENTON COUNTY
Feb. 21
Bentonville West High School
1351 Gamble Road, Centerton
Critical violations: Warewashing machine was not dispensing the sanitizer.
Noncritical violations: Ice was dripping onto boxes in the freezer.
Big Whiskey's American Restaurant
3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville
Critical violations: Bar sink sanitizer was 0 ppm quat. Used wiping cloth stored on food prep surface.
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Tape is holding together parts of sliding fridge door in bar area. Shelves above bread had an accumulation of dust and grease. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.
McDonald's
805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: Multiple handwash sinks did not have a supply of paper towels. Wipe buckets at 0 ppm quat sanitizer solution.
Noncritical violations: Large drink spill in front lobby. Spilled drink on outside of ice machine in kitchen area. Accumulation of food residue on floor in walk-in freezer. Multiple areas in kitchen have an accumulation of food residue and grease.
Oakdale Middle School
511 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Broken three-door freezer is stored at facility.
Pinnacle Golf And Country Club
3 Clubhouse Drive, Rogers
Critical violations: Employee came into the kitchen prior to starting shift and did not wash hands prior to getting into a refrigerator unit. Some items in coolers 2, 4 and 19 and salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. Exhaust vent for the dish machine is not working properly. Condensation is building up on the vent hood and dripping off the corner.
Noncritical violations: None
Saltgrass Steak House
4044 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers
Critical violations: Bar handwashing sink not supplied with hand towels. Bar handwashing sink blocked with bucket. Bottle of cleaner not labeled with contents of container.
Noncritical violations: Reduced oxygen packaged salmon thawing in sealed packaging by refrigeration, with labeled instructions to remove from packaging for refrigerated thawing. Less than 100 ppm sanitizer detected in sanitizing buckets. Knife being stored in lemon container with handle touching ice.
Salvation Army
3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.
Shadow Valley Country Club
7001 Shadow Valley Road, Rogers
Critical violations: No sanitizer concentration dispensing at Lookout Lounge three-compartment sink. Plate temperature at the restaurant bar is not reaching 160 degrees even though the sanitizer cycle is indicating it is hot enough. Wash cycle is not reading 150 degrees, which may be a contributing factor. Spray bottles not labeled with contents.
Noncritical violations: Wall needs to be finished where it was patched, and by the window at the bar. Employee may have a current food manager certificate. Provide a copy within 10 business days.
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
4050 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers
Critical violations: Employee's plate of food and drink in warewashing area. Highest rinse temperature of dish machine registered at 150 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
White Oak Moark
701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Quat test strips are expired. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing throughout kitchen/back storage area. Walk-in cooler for drinks is having a cooling issue that is causing a water leak on floor.
Feb. 22
Dollar General
1519 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bottom of expired items fridge in back is covered in food debris.
Heritage High School Concessions
1516 S. Sixth St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Wall in back storage area of football/soccer concession is raw wood.
Mazzio's Pizza
1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.
Pho 85 Noodle House
1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 11/30/2022.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center
1808 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Critical violations: Observed handwashing sink was blocked by containers of concrete cleaner and a car windshield wiper was stored in the handwashing sink. No test strips.
Noncritical violations: None
Feb. 23
Curry Point
2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Cups with no handles are being stored and used in food items. Walls and floor have an accumulation of food residue. Two freezers are falling apart and are held together by duct tape.
Dollar Tree
2212 W. Walnut St., Suite G, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Scraps of paper and boxes on floor in back store room.
Marco's Pizza
1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bag of onions on floor of walk-in cooler.
Gravette High School
325 Lions Drive, Gravette
Critical violations: No test strips.
Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or irreversible dish temperature plate.
La Carreta Food - Mobile
521 S. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: Water turned off at handwashing sink at time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.
Mustard Seed Children's Academy
1400 E. Central Ave., Bentonville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No permit posted.
Smith & Betts Barbecue
191 First Ave. S.E., Gravette
Critical violations: Observed cheese sauce at 121 degrees. Cutting board and utensils should be washed frequently throughout the day and the three-compartment sink was covered and faucet was unscrewed.
Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Jan. 31, 2023.
The Grove Restaurant
808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell
Critical violations: Dish simulating disc thermometer reaching 152 degrees in mechanical warewashing machine.
Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on menu for undercooked animal-derived menu items.
Feb. 24
Dollar General
17691 Marshall St., Garfield
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Boxes of paper plates and napkins displayed in boxes on the floor.
Java Dudes Coffee Company
718 N. Second St., Suite 104, Rogers
Critical violations: Spray bottle not properly labeled with contents. Label worn and unreadable.
Noncritical violations: Grab-and-go salads not labeled.
Jim's Meat Market, Inc.
2503 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 13, Bentonville
Critical violations: Chicken salad date-marked use by 3/3/23 and packaged on 2/21/23.
Noncritical violations: None
Maria's Restaurant
2813 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: Inside of ice machine had an accumulation of black/brown residue, mostly around the top area where ice dispenses. Shredded chicken was reheating in a hot-hold steam table. Chicken stayed around 60-70 degrees for 45 minutes while being temped with a probe thermometer in 10 minute intervals. Enchilada sauce (46 degrees) and shredded chicken (43 degrees) were above 41 degrees in the walk-in cooler. Employee indicated that they had been prepared the morning of 2/23/23.
Noncritical violations: No certified food manager certificate available at time of inspection. Walls and shelves throughout facility have an accumulation of food residue.
Snack Lab
102 S.E. 28th St., Suite 2, Bentonville
Critical violations: Sanitizer in wipe bucket below 150 ppm quat.
Noncritical violations: None
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Feb. 21 -- Bentonville Public School, 8579 W. Ford Springs Road, Bentonville; Dollar General, 1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; My Other Mother Child Care Center, 218 N. 14th St., Rogers; Topgolf, 3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1200, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 5000 Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers
Feb. 22 -- Kona Ice - Mini Mart, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 1, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 2, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KEV 3, 1309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Kona Ice - KET 1, 1006 N.E. Tiger Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Food Store, 1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton
Feb. 23 -- Bentonville Seventh-day Adventist School, 2522 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Cadence Academy Preschool, 1300 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Central Park Elementary / Morning Star, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Flash Market, 201 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; GOAT Lab Brewery, 722 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Granny's Simple Blessings, 408 Main St. N.W., Gravette; Subway, 408 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Tony's Taste Of Chicago, 2304 S.W. Huntwick Ave., Bentonville
Feb. 24 -- Bentonville Catering, 14608 U.S. 62, Garfield; Fresh Harvest, 211 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield; Java Dude - Mobile, 718 N. Second St., Rogers