Bill nixing consolidation requirement for small school districts sails through Arkansas Senate





A bill that would no longer require the state Board of Education to consolidate school districts with fewer than 350 students into one or more districts zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Monday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 262 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to the House.

School districts with fewer than 350 students still may voluntarily consolidate with or be annexed into another district or school districts, and the state board would be required to promptly consider petitions by these districts under the bill.

Under Act 60 of 2004, school districts with fewer than 350 students are required to consolidate. Act 377 of 2015 allows school districts with fewer than 350 students to apply to the state board of education for a waiver from this requirement under certain circumstances.

Payton said many rural school districts have been consolidated since 2004, and he said some rural superintendents have been worried that expanding school choice could lead to the consolidation of their districts.