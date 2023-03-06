Sections
Car in lake tied to ’08 missing person

Case featured in newspaper’s ‘Crime Stoppers’ in 2011 by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Wrecker service personnel and Garland County sheriff's deputies wait by a boat ramp at Beach Front Rezorts, 352 Lakeland Drive, shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday as a submerged vehicle is towed by boat to the area. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record

The Garland County sheriff's office on Sunday said a 2003 gray Ford Escape recovered from Lake Hamilton on Saturday is associated with a missing persons report filed in February 2008 with the Hot Springs Police Department.

According to a "Hot Springs Crime Stoppers" feature published in The Sentinel-Record on March 31, 2011, Hot Springs police were seeking the public's help locating a Texas man missing from the Hot Springs area since Feb. 23, 2008, driving a silver 2003 Ford Escape, leaving Riser Ford.

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said Saturday that there were possible human remains in the submerged vehicle.

Sheriff's investigators, with the assistance of the Garland County coroner's office, were able to recover the skeletal remains from the interior of the vehicle, which were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, the release said.

