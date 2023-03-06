Clark does it all in Hawkeyes’ victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in her 10th career triple-double for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State 105-72 on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year.

Monika Czinano scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting for the No. 7 Hawkeyes (26-6), who entered the chat about a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with this championship run.

Clark had 23 points in the first half, just one fewer than the 14th-ranked Buckeyes (25-7). She stepped back for NBA-range three-pointers from the wing, drove hard to the hoop to draw fouls and dished out a steady supply of laser-like passes that were as devastating to Ohio State's defense as they were pretty for the Iowa-dominated crowd to watch.

"One area where I think she's really grown is she's reading the floor at an extremely high level," Buckeyes Coach Kevin McGuff said.

Clark flashed a big smile when she grabbed her 10th rebound with 5:18 to go. The Big Ten Player of the Year's final assist, one short of her career high, fed Gabbie Marshall for a three-pointer with 4:43 left that gave the Hawkeyes their 100th point. Just before she was subbed out for good, Clark cupped her hand to her ear to the rile up her fans once more. A little later, she was on the stage filming the scene with her phone as black and gold confetti showered the players during the trophy ceremony.

Clark recorded the third triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history, joining Janel McCarville (2004, Minnesota) and Amanda Zahui B. (2015, Minnesota).

Taylor Mikesell had 24 points and Cotie McMahon added 23 points for the Buckeyes, who shot 4 for 18 in the first quarter and never recovered.

No. 8 VIRGINIA TECH 75, LOUISVILLE 67

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Georgia Amoore scored 25 points to help Virginia Tech beat Louisville to win its first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title.

Two-time league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added 20 points for the Hokies (27-4), who continued their late-season tear with an 11th straight win. Virginia Tech turned its first trip to the ACC title game into a strong finishing act, pushing to a double-digit lead before halftime and keeping the Cardinals at arm's distance the rest of the way to cap a tournament where the Hokies rarely trailed in three games.

While Amoore and Kitley led the offense, the Hokies got a vital second-half spark from Taylor Soule. She had all 13 of her points after halftime, including nine in the third quarter with multiple finishes in the paint.

Chrislyn Carr scored 27 points to lead fourth-seeded Louisville (23-11).

No. 9 UCONN 81, MARQUETTE 52

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with a win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament..

Edwards scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Juhasz scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Muhl did it a bit differently, with 11 points and 10 assists.

Lou Lopez Senechal added 14 points for the Huskies (28-5), who are seeking a 10th straight league tournament title.

Liza Karlen scored 18 points and Mackenzie Hare added 15 for Marquette (21-10).

No. 11 VILLANOVA 63, CREIGHTON 61

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Maddy Siegrist scored 37 points and grabbed 11 rebounds -- her 16th double-double this season -- to help Villanova beat Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament.

The No. 2 seed Wildcats play top-seeded UConn for the Big East title and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The ninth-ranked Huskies are the only team to beat Villanova (28-5) since the middle of December.

Siegrest, who scored at least 30 points for the 14th time this season, had 11 in the fourth quarter. The Blue Jays made it a one-possession game on three occasions in the final period but, each time, Siegrist answered, twice scoring inside before grabbing an air-balled three-point point shot, drawing a foul and hitting two free throws to make it 63-59 with 26 seconds to play.

Lauren Jensen scored 22 points, Emma Ronsiek had 15 points, five assists and two steals for Creighton (22-8). Molly Mogensen added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

WASHINGTON STATE 65, No. 19 UCLA 61

LAS VEGAS -- Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 23 points and Bella Murekatete added 21 to help Washington State earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament by beating UCLA in the Pac-12 Championship on Sunday.

It was the first-ever tournament championship for the Washington State women's basketball program.

Astera Tuhina had six assists and Tara Wallack added eight rebounds for the Cougars (23-10).

Osborne led the Bruins (25-9) with 19 points.