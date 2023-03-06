Sections
Connecting students with careers: About 700 graduating seniors expected to participate in Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day

About 700 graduating seniors expected to participate in Be Pro Be Proud event by Al Gaspeny | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Rosie Page uses a simulation machine to experience what it is like to drive a commercial truck, Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Kirksey Middle School in Rogers. Rogers Public Schools hosted the Be Pro Be Proud mobile workshops at each of their middle schools this week to introduce 8th grade students to several of the most in-demand professions through engaging learning experiences and simulations. The Be Pro Be Proud initiative helps student explore skilled career opportunities available to them after high school. Some of the professions that include heavy equipment operators, HVAC technicians, commercial truck drivers and CNC operators require only a two year degree or shorter. Many of the simulations use VR headsets and simulation machines to provide students with an experience of the profession. “All these professions we’re showing are in deep demand and no one is talking about them,” said Von Spraggins, operations specialist and CDL driver. “Were showing kids there are trades they can do that make as much as a doctor and lawyer that take half the time.” Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

ROGERS -- About 700 graduating seniors from the Rogers and Springdale school districts are set to meet with representatives of Northwest Arkansas companies about job opportunities this week.

As part of the Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day initiative, seniors were paired with businesses that look to be a good fit based on the students' skills and jobs employers seek to fill, according to Dawn Stewart, director of career and technical education for the Rogers School District.

"So many opportunities are there for many students who are going to enter the workforce right after graduation," Stewart said. "By providing opportunities like this, it just makes another connection between what they learned in high school to a career that they can pursue after graduation."

The 16 occupations featured on the Be Pro Be Proud agenda range from automation and robotics, to commercial truck driving and welding, Stewart said.

"The students that were interested completed an aptitude assessment and workshops to help them prepare for the interview," Stewart said. "They attended workshops on resume building and interviews prior to this event to be more prepared with some of the professional skills and career-readiness skills, to help them be successful in the interview."

Interviews will be conducted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at King Arena on the campus of Rogers High School.

"The employment trends in some of the skills have changed significantly over the past several decades," Stewart said. "We have seen a decrease in the number of professions in Northwest Arkansas that require a four-year degree. Many of them do not. Students and companies are now able to look at industry certifications and post-secondary credentials as very valuable. A lot of companies are now offering on-the-job training and/or benefits that include tuition. It is definitely a change in paradigm from one track to college."

There will also be mobile workshops and simulators for various occupations, including operating tractor-trailers, diesel trucks, backhoes and trains. Personal experiences with potential jobs, seeing how they're done and what's entailed, can be key factors in choosing a career, Stewart said.

The Be Pro Be Proud program started in eastern Arkansas last year, Stewart said, and the initiative was sparked by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. The Rogers-Lowell and Springdale chambers of commerce are among the sponsors of this week's activities.

Print Headline: Connecting students with careers

