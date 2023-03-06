Former Garland County library board chair calls Senate bill ‘ridiculous overreach’







State House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, recently set two Senate bills for a special order of business for Tuesday, including one that targets how school and public libraries deal with items considered obscene.

Dalby explained in her announcement on Feb. 28 that, if the committee is unable to finish its work on the bill, "in the morning, we will recess and come back after (the House) session." The reason cited for this pronouncement is that the committee's agenda has "started to get a little full," with Tuesday's agenda reaching a full three pages.

Donna Casparian, a former chair of the Garland County Library Board of Trustees, said Senate Bill 81 consists of "ridiculous overreach" and "does not need to happen." The bill, which was introduced by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, is one of several Casparian recently expressed concern about.

"There's a whole bunch of stuff that's come down the chute in the Legislature, and this is just one of them," she said. "It's all tied into the schools. It's a big bolus of worms here, all tied up with each other. I think that there's a lot of external direction from outside of the state of Arkansas that's directing a lot of this."

Casparian said, due to this outside influence, lawmakers are introducing bills they have not looked into.

"They pull this stuff out," she said. "They haven't understood it. They don't understand the legislation behind it. They don't understand what constitutional law is, and they just put it out there to feed the dogs that are barking at their heels."

Appointed to the library board approximately 20 years ago by then-County Judge Bud Williams, Casparian said she understands the need for libraries.

"I spent many of my years in small Southern towns where the library was a one-room deal," she said. "And I'm telling you, it was the saving grace. I am so firmly attached to the necessity of libraries. I mean, I know about the books under the desk; the librarian kept her own stash that she would give to people. ... 'The Liberation of Lord Byron Jones' was kept under the desk. ... These were the (kind of) things that were censored locally and would not be allowed."

Having been on multiple boards, Casparian feels her time on the library's board was the most important.

"... I thought it was the most important thing -- that access to information and a variety of subjects, subject matter, film, magazine, newspapers. It's all there for anyone who walks in. Anyone -- some guy without a home, people with buckets of money -- anyone can walk in there," she said.

Casparian said Senate Bill 81 tries to limit access to library items and demonize librarians while access to items with a cellphone is completely unregulated.

"Don't let your child be loose in the library if you're worried about them checking something out," she said. "By the time you're 14, you're coming in with some other person that can drive a car. ... Surely they can make their own decisions. And let's just take away their iPhones because, believe me, the Miller test cannot control what's accessible to children (there)."

The bill is among several set for Tuesday's session, which begins at 9 a.m. in Room 149 of the state Capitol.