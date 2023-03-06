Jacquelyn Walker, 64, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison for her involvement in a car crash that killed one firefighter and hurt three other law enforcement officers responding to a collision on a Pennsylvania interstate.

Bonnie Bednarik, 74, of Windsor, Ontario, set up her own sting operation with local police to capture two people who targeted her posing as her grandson to solicit $6,800 over the phone in a "grandparent emergency scam," police said.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former executive for cryptocurrency FTX, should be allowed to use a cellphone that doesn't have "smart capabilities" to conduct business while on bail, prosecutors and attorneys for the entrepreneur said in a proposal filed.

Crystal Wilson, 54, of Gainesville, Ga., will be extradited to Arizona to face charges in connection to the 2016 disappearance and death of her 10-year-old adopted son, authorities said.

Tina Peters, who is running to become the leader of Colorado's Republican Party, faces up to six months in jail and a $750 fine for a misdemeanor obstruction charge for trying to prevent authorities from seizing an iPad they claimed she used to film a court hearing, according to court records.

Dennis Cheng, acting senior superintendent for Hong Kong police, told reporters that the organizer of a Hong Kong Women Workers' Association protest notified officers that they canceled the large event and said the decision struck a balance between maintaining order and obeying the law.

Jill Biden, first lady of the United States and wife of President Joe Biden, said she and her husband would "never even discuss something" like GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's proposal of mental competency tests for politicians older than 75.

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, told CNN that "What I believe is ... government should not interfere with religion and religion should not interfere with government" after making controversial comments related to the separation of church and state at an interfaith breakfast.

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, asked photographers and videographers to "keep your space" as they repeatedly try to ask questions in public after the star's recent diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.