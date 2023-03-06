Park access to river

I am 71 years young, born and raised in Arkansas. I have fished and hunted all over the state. This is in reference to Burns Park access to the river for the past 25-plus years. It has not been accessible for fisherman and pleasure boaters; it is full of sand, mud and logs, and it's unsafe.

Surely between North Little Rock Parks and Recreation, Corps of Engineers, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this can be dredged and cleaned up. We want our Burns Park access back, with a new boat dock also.

MIKE WEBB

Austin

Our double standard

Maybe it's just me, but I get a laugh out of my fellow Americans. We think that anything in our communities that is more than 25 years old is definitely old and outdated. Anything that is 50 years old is positively ancient.

Yet we will pay a couple thousand dollars to fly to places in Europe and Asia to see buildings, sidewalks, and pavement that are hundreds of years old and come home telling each other how beautiful it was and how we were privileged to get to see it.

Don't say that we don't have a double standard.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Vouchers not answer

I am grateful for the wonderful education I had while growing up in Star City. Thus, I very much support improving educational opportunities for all Arkansans.

Rather than doing the hard work of improving all our public schools, the governor's LEARNS Act basically gives up on public education and offers an escape hatch for those who have the desire and resources to pull out. There is nothing wrong with private education, but it should not take resources from the public system used by most students all over Arkansas.

Our state has some top-notch public schools and some struggling public schools. There are many reasons for poor performance in some schools, but we know public education is not being supported with adequate teacher salaries, empowerment of teachers, fair evaluations considering the challenges, robust physical structures, and broad opportunities (including history, STEM, music, and arts). There are also challenges outside the classroom.

Solving these problems won't be easy, but simply walking away will hurt our state. Addressing our educational challenges through vouchers is a cop-out which will put much of Arkansas further behind.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock

Roads not trash can

Arkansas is No. 1 in trash and litter on our streets and highways. Please, Arkansas, stop throwing your trash on our streets and highways.

GARY KERN

Jacksonville