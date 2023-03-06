Viola man charged with solicitation to commit murder, Baxter County deputies say

A Viola man was arrested on Saturday after the Baxter County sheriff’s office received a complaint that he was planning to kill a friend of his; the friend lives in the county, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Tristan Huber, 27, has been arrested and charged with solicitation to commit murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and threatening fire or bombing with no injury, the release said Monday morning. Huber also had two other charges, theft of property and criminal mischief, from previous outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office said they were provided “explicit” and “derailed” text messages from Huber on Friday that indicated he was planning to kill a Baxter County resident and “was soliciting assistance from a third party to help do it."

Authorities with the Fulton County sheriff’s office also received a similar complaint, adding that Huber was making a bomb, the release said.

The release said Fulton County deputies arrested Huber, and, when they searched his residence, they found “ what was believed to be a home-made explosive device” that the Arkansas State Police Bomb Squad determined to be non-operational. But components that could have made it operational were found, authorities said.

Huber was listed on an online inmate roster for the Baxter County jail with a $110,000 bond as of Monday afternoon. The roster showed that he was booked Saturday just before 7:15 p.m.

The release said he will appear in front of the circuit court on Monday.