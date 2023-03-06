MASTER CLASS: Seated exercise for ankles and feet can be big step in right direction





Foot and ankle function aren't the first thing exercisers consider in program planning. It would surprise me if they even make the Top 10. But anyone who has sustained an ankle or foot injury understands the significance of these structures, and how they affect overall mobility.

Let's talk a little about maintaining good lower extremity function.

Back in October, my mother fell and fractured her ankle in three places. The incident included an ambulance ride, emergency room visit, immediate surgery and five days in the hospital. Her recovery is ongoing as she continues to regain function through physical therapy and rehabilitation.

It's hard to say if a stronger lower body would have prevented my mother's accident, but she's now fully committed to building strength in the ankle, foot and surrounding muscles. She has shared her physical therapy protocol with me, and it's essentially a group of exercises addressing joint mobility, muscular endurance and muscular strength.

Most of the exercises she performs can be used for either rehabilitation or general conditioning. Resistance is applied to the ankle and foot as she performs different types of movements. She definitely feels the "burn" that people associate with weight training, only the feeling is localized to her ankle, food and lower leg muscles.

Some of my favorite exercises include a functional component to mimic activities of daily living. Lateral movements, stepping down from a curb-height surface, and climbing stairs are a few that come to mind. But there are other, more specific movements that focus on strengthening movement patterns in a very specific plane.

This week's exercise is a great example of that. The Eccentric Dorsiflexion movement challenges the "toe raise" ankle and foot function that is required with every step a person takes. It's a critical movement that is necessary for proper gait and safe mobility.

This exercise is appropriate for anyone, regardless of exercise history or experience.

















1. Sit in a chair with your feet propped up on a short aerobics step (a foot or two in height).

2. Let your toes and forefoot dangle off the edge of the aerobics step, with your heels firmly on the step.

3. Slowly lower your toes toward the floor for five seconds, then lift the toes back up for two seconds.

4. Perform two sets of 12 to train the muscles in the front of your lower leg.

This is a simple yet effective exercise that can be performed almost anytime. I have found it's most useful for people not currently doing any cardiovascular training. In such cases, the ankle and foot are not receiving regular stimuli and could benefit above and beyond those who already challenge these structures with regular aerobic activity.

Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com



