OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, here’s a little game to tickle your brain

Let's play a game of Obfuscation. Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.
Today's word has four letters. In rare, informal cases an adjective, it's typically a noun or a verb.
The word means ...
◼️ With "little," a secret source of information.
◼️ A person with an odd trait or traits.
◼️ In British slang dating from 1915, a young woman.
◼️ A clay pigeon.
◼️ A member of the class of vertebrates distinguished by having wing-like forelimbs and a warm-blooded body more or less covered with light, horny, epidermal outgrowths, each of which might or might not have a rachis, barbs, barbules and barbicels; one of the Aves.
◼️ A gesture of defiance or contempt.
Feb. 27's word was "curly." I'll print today's answer March 13, but feel free to email if you'd like to know now.
Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com