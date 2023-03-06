OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, here’s a little game to tickle your brain





Let's play a game of Obfuscation. Your job is to remember a common word that fits all these definitions. My job is to make you doubt your answer.

Today's word has four letters. In rare, informal cases an adjective, it's typically a noun or a verb.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼️ With "little," a secret source of information.

◼️ A person with an odd trait or traits.

◼️ In British slang dating from 1915, a young woman.

◼️ A clay pigeon.

◼️ A member of the class of vertebrates distinguished by having wing-like forelimbs and a warm-blooded body more or less covered with light, horny, epidermal outgrowths, each of which might or might not have a rachis, barbs, barbules and barbicels; one of the Aves.

◼️ A gesture of defiance or contempt.

Feb. 27's word was "curly." I'll print today's answer March 13, but feel free to email if you'd like to know now.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



