OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday





Happy birthday March 6: In even the busiest and most fulfilled life, there is a constant craving. It will give you high energy and drive you forward to new adventures. You'll earn your way into being in position for options, which you will narrow down quickly by sticking to your values and standards.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Life will be like a swing today with momentum that takes you back and forth, but only within a limited range of motion. And though you move forward only to be brought back to where you started, at least you get the rush of experiencing your own vigor.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're not afraid to take action, but you're mindful of the other players. You'll follow protocol to be sure you don't disrespect anyone. The task is not worth doing if it hurts feelings along the way. You make a point to lift others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Are there winners and losers? Maybe. Or maybe it's all how you frame it. These games will rely entirely on perspective. You'll feel at liberty to look at things in a number of ways and find the perspective that most empowers you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The more you value yourself, the more others will value you. You'll spend money on making yourself feel better. Investing in yourself will be a way of paying respect and showing gratitude for the physical vehicle of your body and mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have been blocking a chaotic element out of your life. Through the years, you learned to do this so automatically you no longer realize it's a choice, but something will happen today to help you appreciate how you've learned to manage life's realities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The stressors in your life will come to bear on your ability to resist temptation. The best way to stick to your plans for yourself is to reduce your stress through exercise or meditation. Tonight, you'll express yourself and you will be copied, which is a high form of flattery.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Replenish your energy with time in the sun. Fresh air and the warm light on your skin will be crucial to your well-being. Tonight, you'll be as effective as you are organized. Make a list and check it twice so nothing falls through the cracks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You look forward to spending time with a certain someone. These small interactions are part of an important pattern. You sense correctly there's a mutual value gleaned in the exchange.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Things cannot improve while staying the same. The status quo will be disrupted, and this is part of the process. You will drop your resistance to life's flow. You'll move fluidly, adjusting to new people and environments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can still accomplish your most serious work while in a playful state. You'll be around people who bring out a fun side of you and make you feel sharper and alive. This kind of energetic match doesn't come around every day, so enjoy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your feelings are valid. Maybe you are not having the emotion you would prefer, but it's not like you get to choose. The feelings come up and then they dissipate. Good or bad, they are fleeting. There is nothing to be afraid of.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There is too much to know in this world for one person to have it all figured out. You're eager to learn and up for challenge. The old saying applies: "If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room."

WORM MOON PREGAME

The full moon March 7 is named for the lowly earthworm, whose amazing existence is crucial to what grows on planet Earth. A creature that doesn't have ears but processes sound vibration to "hear" and doesn't have eyes but processes light to "see" has much to teach us about the perfection of being the way we are and using what we have to make space for ourselves in this world.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Shaquille O'Neal shows his caring heart through philanthropy, especially with The Boys & Girls Club of America, an organization he has been involved with since childhood in New Jersey. Widely regarded among the most dominant basketball players of all time, O'Neal is also a respected sports analyst, rapper and spokesman. Mercury and Venus in Aries, the warrior planet, are the aspect of a competitive spirit. Mars in Taurus represents strength, consistency, stability and a love of luxury. Jupiter in Capricorn, the sign of moguls, indicates natural business acumen.



