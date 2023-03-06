Sections
Police searching for man who fled Miller County courtroom

by Lori Dunn/Texarkana Gazette | Today at 2:46 p.m.
File photo

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A man who was being served with an arrest warrant in Miller County court on Monday fled and is believed to be in the woods between the detention center and a nearby gas station.

Bradley Linn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the Miller County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

Linn was in court Monday morning. Officers were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant and cuff him when he ran out of the building, according to the Sheriff's Office.

He ran into the woods and was believed to be headed toward Interstate 49, authorities said. They were still searching the area around 2:40 p.m. Monday. 

Anyone who sees Linn should call 911.

