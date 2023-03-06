Seven Arkansas properties added to National Register of Historic Places

Seven Arkansas properties have recently been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The properties include a grocery store in Friendship, a school in Natural Dam and a school sign near Bee Branch, according to a list provided by Ralph Wilcox, National Register and survey coordinator for the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.

The seven properties are:

Garrett's Grocery Store in Friendship, Hot Spring County. On U.S. 67 in the small town of Friendship, this is a one-story fieldstone and concrete commercial building that was built around 1915. It is the last remaining historic commercial building in the community, according to the National Register nomination.

"The building served as a store, gas station and post office for the Friendship community for many years," according to the nomination. "The building rests on a continuous fieldstone foundation, has fieldstone walls and is topped by a front-facing gable roof. ... The front of the building has a full-width porch that provided shelter for the building's customers and motorists."

Wing School in Natural Dam, Crawford County. On Arkansas 59, this four-room school was built around 1940 by the Works Progress Administration, according to the National Register nomination.

"The one-story frame building is covered in a fieldstone veneer and rests on a continuous fieldstone foundation," according to the nomination. "The building is topped by a gable on hip roof that is covered in asphalt shingles. ...

"With its fieldstone walls, rows of large windows and exposed rafter tails, the building is a good example of the Craftsman style, a style that the WPA employed often for the school buildings that they built."

The Wing School consolidated with Cedarville around 1961, according to the nomination.

Besides being a school, the building also served as a community meeting place, according to the nomination. Events such as reunions and baby showers are still held in the building.

South Side High School Sign near Bee Branch, Van Buren County. Constructed by the National Youth Administration in 1937, this sign consists of letters -- each about 5 feet tall by 4 feet wide -- that spell out South Side High School. The letters are embedded in the ground on a slight berm so they're more visible to motorists on U.S. 65.

The letters, which are painted white, are made of fieldstones and held together by mortar, according to the nomination.

The entire sign is about 100 feet wide. It's the only school sign of its kind in Arkansas. The sign is a landmark to travelers going to Clinton or Conway on U.S. 65, according to the nomination.

A cement marker on the south end of the sign reads "NYA / 2713-Y-10 / 1937."

"The South Side High School sign shows a unique and historic way of advertising the school," according to the nomination.

Cabin Creek Bridge near Lamar, Johnson County. This 54-foot-long, 16-foot-wide, concrete-deck bridge spans Cabin Creek at Knoxville Junction southeast of Lamar on Red Oak Road.

The bridge was built by an unknown builder around 1925, according to the nomination.

The section of road with the bridge was originally Highway A-1 and later part of U.S. 64, according to the nomination. The bridge is about one mile west of the current U.S. 64.

The concrete guardrails on each side of the bridge are about 2 feet thick.

"Interestingly, even though the Cabin Creek Bridge was built c.1925 when that part of the highway was constructed, it only remained the route of U.S. 64 for approximately five years," according to the nomination. "By the late 1920s, plans were underway to reroute U.S. 64 further to the east and construct the highway's current alignment."

With a curve in the road at the northwestern end of Cabin Creek Bridge, the narrowness of the bridge and the height of its guardrails would have made the bridge dangerous, especially as car and truck traffic increased during the late 1920s, according to the nomination.

Richard and Eleanor Bragg House in Little Rock, Pulaski County. At 305 E. 16th St., this is a large house that shows influences of the Italianate and Colonial Revival styles, according to the nomination. Initially built around 1869 in the Italianate style, the house was updated with Colonial Revival features around 1910. The two-story house has a brick foundation and wood walls.

The Bragg house was originally listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, but it was delisted when the house was damaged by a tornado in 1999 and subsequently "sided," according to the nomination. "However, the current owners have removed the vinyl siding and are in the process of restoring the house to its pre-tornado appearance."

Weathers House in Springdale, Washington County. This house, at 1602 Delaware Place, was built in 1967 and is a "significant example of Wrightian architecture in Springdale," according to the nomination. The brick house has a roof that is partially flat and partially a shed. A local architect, Bob Powers, designed the house.

"The west side of the house is dominated by the living room extension with its massive chimney while the east side is dominated by the carport," according to the nomination.

Standard Oil Company of Louisiana Oil Depot in Lonoke, Lonoke County. This property, which is on the Lonoke County Fairgrounds, consists of the original oil warehouse and pump house, which are examples of the Truscon Standard Building system manufactured by the Truscon Steel Co. of Youngstown, Ohio.

"The buildings are built on concrete foundations and have walls made from prefabricated steel panels," according to the nomination. "The buildings also have gable roofs that are covered in metal."

It is part of a multiple property listing called Truscon Buildings in Arkansas, c. 1915-1937.