Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Snoop Dogg brings Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner to Northwest Arkansas in July

by Monica Hooper | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Snoop Dogg brings the High School Reunion tour with Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort, Berner and DJ Drama to Rogers this July. The concert starts at 6 p.m. July 15 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Ticket prices range from $45-$179.50 plus applicable fees. More information at www.amptickets.com (Courtesy Photo)

Snoop Dogg is bringing Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner with him when he comes to Rogers this July.

Snoop just announced the High School Reunion Tour, also featuring special guest DJ Drama, is coming to the Walmart AMP at 6 p.m. July 15, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Presales start at 10 a.m. tomorrow and then tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday, March 10. Standard ticket prices range from $45-179.50 plus applicable fees.

Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com or at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 am until 2 pm on weekdays or by calling 479.443.5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season visit www.amptickets.com.

Print Headline: Snoop Dogg brings Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort and Berner to Northwest Arkansas in July

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT