GYMNASTICS

Arkansas downs Georgia

No. 17 University of Arkansas completed its final SEC meet of the regular season with a 197.150-196.875 victory over No.18 Georgia in Duluth, Ga.

The team score was Arkansas' fourth over 197 this year, which ties the program record for most in a season.

Graduate transfer Norah Flatley claimed her second all-around title in her time at Arkansas with a score of 39.550, and she also tied for first on beam with a 9.925.

Arkansas earned at least a share of first on three of four events, as redshirt freshman Cami Weaver tied Flatley on beam, freshman Lauren Williams claimed vault with a 9.850, and sophomore Maddie Jones ended in a three-way tie for first on bars with a 9.950 mark.

The Razorbacks set a season high of 49.475 on bars. Arkansas edged Georgia on vault and beam and tied the Bulldogs on bars.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU tops ATU for GAC title

The University of Southern Arkansas put five players in double figures as the Muleriders cruised to an 89-69 victory against Arkansas Tech to capture the Great American Conference men's championship Sunday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

Gregory Hammond led the Muleriders (22-9) with 19 points, going 8 for 11 from the field and 3 for 5 on three-pointers.

Brock Schreiner, who was named the tournament MVP, added 18 points, and Blake Rogers scored 15. LaTreavin Black contributed 13 points, and Carel Ray came off the bench to score 10.

Hammond, Black and Rogers garnered All-Tournament honors.

Taelon Peter led the Wonder Boys (16-15) with a game-high 22 points. D'Rell Roberts came off the bench and added 12 points. Peter and Roberts represented the Wonder Boys on the All-Tournament Team.

Ouachita Baptist University's Ma'Darius Hobson and Henderson State University's Alvin Miles also were on the All-Tournament Team.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding falls in GAC title game

Southern Nazarene University used a tough defense to defeat Harding University 57-46 to win the Great American Conference women's championship Sunday at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Okla.

The Crimson Storm (27-4) held the Lady Bisons (25-7) to 28.1% shooting and permitted them to go just 1-for-10 from the three-point arc.

GAC Defensive Player of the Year Hannah Giddey scored a season-high 24 points to lead Southern Nazarene.

Jacie Evans led Harding with 21 points and eight rebounds to earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team. The Lady Bisons' Rory Geer and Sage Hawley also made the All-Tournament Team, which also included Ouachita Baptist University's Makayla Miller.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

GOLF

UALR ties for 2nd at Desert Mountain

A second-round team total of 3-under par 285 Sunday at Desert Mountain Golf Club's Outlaw Course in Scottsdale, Ariz., helped the University of Arkansas-Little Rock jump from a tie for seventh place after Day 1 to a tie for second, handing the Trojans a pair of top-two finishes.

Sophomore Matteo Cristoni led UALR with a 54-hole total of 5-under 211, finishing three shots behind individual winner Ruan Pretorius of Mississippi State -- the Bulldogs, the team winner at 2-over par 866, finished nine strokes ahead of the Trojans.

Archie Smith carded a pair of 2-under 70s in each of his rounds Sunday, climbing into a tie for 12th among individuals at 3-over 219. Magnus Lomholt joined his UALR teammates in the top 25, shooting 6-over 222 to tie for 23rd place.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

BOWLING

ASU finishes 2nd at Big Red Invite

Arkansas State wrapped up its weekend at the Big Red Invite in Lincoln, Neb., collecting a pair of wins against Quincy and host Nebraska, who edged the Red Wolves for first place in the event based on total pinfall numbers.

ASU (63-27) came from down 3-2 against Quincy, taking a 212-167 win in Game 7. The Red Wolves then jumped out to a 3-0 lead against Nebraska before closing out the match in Game 5. ASU's Maggie Thoma won tournament MVP honors, leading the field with a total of 1,157 pins -- an average of 231.40.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA goes 2-2 in weekend tournament

The University of Central Arkansas split its four games over the weekend during the Adam Brown Memorial Shamrock Classic in Conway.

The Bears (13-5) defeated South Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha on Friday before losing to the former and Iowa on Saturday.

UCA scored four runs across the four games, losing to South Dakota and Iowa by one run each.

The Bears beat South Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha 2-0 and 1-0 respectively thanks to 14 scoreless innings pitched by Jordan Johnson and Kayla Beaver

-- Sam Lane