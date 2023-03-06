Super Quiz: Countries

1. Its former name was Ceylon.

2. This country is bordered by Russia to the north and China to the south.

3. The capital city of this country is named after the Duke of Wellington.

4. This country comes between Chad and China in an alphabetical list.

5. This country was formerly divided into North and South by the 17th parallel north.

6. Which country completes the song lyrics? "Matilda, she take me money and run--------."

7. Name the world's largest landlocked country.

8. The Galapagos Islands are part of which country?

9. The most sparsely populated country in Europe.

ANSWERS

1. Sri Lanka

2. Mongolia

3. New Zealand

4. Chile

5. Vietnam

6. Venezuela

7. Kazakhstan

8. Ecuador

9. Iceland