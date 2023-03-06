Texas 4-star DB plans to return for official visit to Arkansas

An Arkansas 4-star cornerback target is planning to make an official visit to Fayetteville after visiting the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 175 pounds, of Aledo, Texas, said he’ll be back to Arkansas in June for the official visit.

“The visit was cool. All the coaches were nice,” Johnson said. “The people showing me around were cool. I really liked it out there.”

He has 12 offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and other schools. On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 26 cornerback and No. 290 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He said his talk with Sam Pittman and the photoshoot with teammate Jaden Allen stood out.

“Some coaches say they want you, but it really seemed like he really wanted me,” said Johnson of Pittman. “He kind of proved it to me 1-on-1 with my family. It seemed like he was serious about getting me to Arkansas.”

His father played cornerback at Louisville from 2001-02 before going on to play for the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens from 2003-12.

Johnson had 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Class 5A Division I state champion Bearcats.

Arkansas showed he was a priority by having him arrive early Saturday.

“I thought I was going down there and it was going to be a cool junior day, but they had me come early to talk to all the coaches and showed me around a little extra,” he said. “It felt more like father figures more than coaches.”

He’s being recruited by co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson. After the trip to Fayetteville, Johnson said he has a top three of Arkansas, Arizona State and Louisville.

He has a 3.2 grade point average and is looking to major in law enforcement and minor in kinesiology.

“Main goal, of course, is the NFL,” Johnson said. “If football doesn’t work out, I want to major in law and become a detective. If that goes out the window, I would fall back on sports management or physical therapy.”



