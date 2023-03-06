UA runs the table at own tournament

FAYETTEVILLE -- A near-perfect weather day was the setting between the University of Arkansas (19-3) and the University of North Texas to cap the final game of the Wooo Pig Classic on Sunday.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks promptly beat the Mean Green 11-1 and completed the tournament undefeated, winning all six of their games over the weekend.

"I thought we were relentless offensively," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "I thought that our pitchers and defense did a really good job of controlling our side. I just thought it was a really complete game. They're a really tough team."

Pitcher Robyn Herron (6-1) started for her third tournament appearance, faced 13 batters over 3 innings, allowing 1 hit, no runs and striking out 3.

In the second inning, Arkansas' Raigan Kramer doubled up the middle, and two at-bats later Lauren Camenzind bashed her first collegiate home run, a two-run shot to center field.

"There's really no way to describe your first home run," Camenzind said. "Everyone has your back here, so when you do good everyone loves to celebrate each other."

Kramer came back hungry to the batter's box the following inning. The Kansan smacked a three-run home run to center field, her fourth of the season, to put the Razorbacks ahead 5-0.

"As soon as I hit it I knew it was gone," Kramer said. "I knew I could produce some more for my team, so it feels good to be able to come out and do that this weekend."

Senior Chenise Delce took over pitching duties in the fourth, allowing just a single hit.

The electricity surged for Arkansas' bats in the fourth. Rylin Hedgecock singled to left field with the bases loaded for an RBI. Next up, Cylie Halvorson lined a two-run double to left to make it 8-0.

The Razorbacks rode a two-out rally with a bases-loaded walk and a 9-0 advantage.

In her second at-bat of the season, Delce lined a two-run single up the middle to give the Razorbacks an 11-0 lead.

"She [Delce] swings it really well," Deifel said. "It was fun because everyone was excited, like it's not something that she does, but that's something that she does everyday and she did a really good job."

Hannah Camenzind closed the game for Arkansas, allowing two hits and one run.

"More than anything we are progressing really well as a group," Deifel said. "I think that we're playing a little better each day. I like where we're at."

Rolling on a 10-game win streak, Arkansas prepares for its first in-state matchup of the season, as the Razorbacks host the University of Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. inside Bogle Park.

"It's always a tough game," Deifel said of UCA face-off. "They pitch the heck out of it. They're always really well-coached and prepared, and fired up to play us. So it'll be a really great game."

The game will stream on SEC Network-Plus.