Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 23-March 1.
Feb. 23
Aaron Scott Austin, 29, and Cassie Leeann Willis, 25, both of Springdale
Jordan Michael Thomas Falci, 29, and Ellee McKenzie Van Slyke, 21, both of West Fork
Lucio Enrique Garza, 27, Lowell, and Elvira Magali Andrade, 24, Springdale
Luis Javier Malave Rodriguez, 33, and Mary Kejbarok, 35, both of Springdale
Kerry Dion Ussery, 32, and Barbarita Feliz Haywood, 36, both of Springdale
Feb. 24
Samuel Osuoaboneni Manson-Endeboh, 23, and Lakenda Lashae Desiray Harris, 21, both of Fayetteville
Reagan Ochieng Marienga, 33, and Linda Atieno Nyonje, 27, both of Fayetteville
Martin Pacheco Vela, 25, Brighton, Colo., and Ana Karen Vela Hernandez, 23, Springdale
Bryan Keith Pointer II, 29, and Gabrelle Mandalyn Noble, 27, both of Fayetteville
Roger Leslie Reed II, 42, and Tracy Lynne Poole, 48, both of Springdale
Logan Casey West, 36, and Taylor Nicole Ball, 33, both of Prairie Grove
Steven Woodrow Whatley, 45, Perdido, Ala., and Jessica Kay Lott, 43, Ozark
Feb. 27
Nestor Daniel Garcia, 26, and Carina Tapia-Juarez, 30, both of Springdale
Marrel Jeik, 33, and Airine Jekein, 37, both of Springdale
Henry Arnoldo Nunez Orellana, 26, and Stefany Yamileth Hernandez Palma, 20, both of Springdale
Amanda Ann Webb, 28, and Sydney Danielle Michael, 26, both of Gentry
Jerry Frank Willenborg, 88, and Sue Claudine Allison Mitchell, 87, both of Prairie Grove
Ryan James Wolf, 32, and Sierra Nickell Beihoffer, 27, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 28
Joshua Paul Ayers, 27, and Alyssa Jade Mears, 29, both of Springdale
Antaven Dwayne Nguyen Stephens, 21, and Delaney Deanne Randolph, 19, both of Summers
Gabriel De Jesus Ramirez Mendez, 39, and Selene Arellano Acevedo, 44, both of Rogers
Ramon Eugene Sambrano, 45, Springdale, and Nicole Marie Stockdale-Mitzner, 41, Bentonville
Randa Toring, 28, and Julie Mackpi, 23, both of Springdale
March 1
Lloyd Mea, 41, and Tamar Ritok, 44, both of Springdale
Kwabo Joseph Ishmail Mokoena, 27, and Allyson Leigh Vanderclock, 29, both of Fayetteville
Bobby Don Morris, 59, and Kimberly Laree Dicks, 51, both of Fayetteville
Florencio Perez, 65, and Ma Dolores Cordero Mendez, 64, both of Springdale
Bryan Erique Rivas-Medina, 27, and Nancy Elizabeth Amaya Marroquin, 25, both of Springdale