Washington County marriage licenses





The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Washington County Clerk's Office Feb. 23-March 1.

Feb. 23

Aaron Scott Austin, 29, and Cassie Leeann Willis, 25, both of Springdale

Jordan Michael Thomas Falci, 29, and Ellee McKenzie Van Slyke, 21, both of West Fork

Lucio Enrique Garza, 27, Lowell, and Elvira Magali Andrade, 24, Springdale

Luis Javier Malave Rodriguez, 33, and Mary Kejbarok, 35, both of Springdale

Kerry Dion Ussery, 32, and Barbarita Feliz Haywood, 36, both of Springdale

Feb. 24

Samuel Osuoaboneni Manson-Endeboh, 23, and Lakenda Lashae Desiray Harris, 21, both of Fayetteville

Reagan Ochieng Marienga, 33, and Linda Atieno Nyonje, 27, both of Fayetteville

Martin Pacheco Vela, 25, Brighton, Colo., and Ana Karen Vela Hernandez, 23, Springdale

Bryan Keith Pointer II, 29, and Gabrelle Mandalyn Noble, 27, both of Fayetteville

Roger Leslie Reed II, 42, and Tracy Lynne Poole, 48, both of Springdale

Logan Casey West, 36, and Taylor Nicole Ball, 33, both of Prairie Grove

Steven Woodrow Whatley, 45, Perdido, Ala., and Jessica Kay Lott, 43, Ozark

Feb. 27

Nestor Daniel Garcia, 26, and Carina Tapia-Juarez, 30, both of Springdale

Marrel Jeik, 33, and Airine Jekein, 37, both of Springdale

Henry Arnoldo Nunez Orellana, 26, and Stefany Yamileth Hernandez Palma, 20, both of Springdale

Amanda Ann Webb, 28, and Sydney Danielle Michael, 26, both of Gentry

Jerry Frank Willenborg, 88, and Sue Claudine Allison Mitchell, 87, both of Prairie Grove

Ryan James Wolf, 32, and Sierra Nickell Beihoffer, 27, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 28

Joshua Paul Ayers, 27, and Alyssa Jade Mears, 29, both of Springdale

Antaven Dwayne Nguyen Stephens, 21, and Delaney Deanne Randolph, 19, both of Summers

Gabriel De Jesus Ramirez Mendez, 39, and Selene Arellano Acevedo, 44, both of Rogers

Ramon Eugene Sambrano, 45, Springdale, and Nicole Marie Stockdale-Mitzner, 41, Bentonville

Randa Toring, 28, and Julie Mackpi, 23, both of Springdale

March 1

Lloyd Mea, 41, and Tamar Ritok, 44, both of Springdale

Kwabo Joseph Ishmail Mokoena, 27, and Allyson Leigh Vanderclock, 29, both of Fayetteville

Bobby Don Morris, 59, and Kimberly Laree Dicks, 51, both of Fayetteville

Florencio Perez, 65, and Ma Dolores Cordero Mendez, 64, both of Springdale

Bryan Erique Rivas-Medina, 27, and Nancy Elizabeth Amaya Marroquin, 25, both of Springdale



