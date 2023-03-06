Washington County restaurant inspections





Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Feb. 21

Arsaga's In The School Of Art

696 Praxis Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spinach dip dated 2/13/23 being held in cold-hold unit. Wet wiping cloth being held on counter to clean almond milk.

Blue Pacific Mart

523 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Campos Family Bakery

404 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In customer self-service area packaged bakery products and gelatina do not have a label with ingredients information.

Noncritical violations: Food employees lack hair protection. Food employees are wearing bracelet and/or wristwatch. Retail food permit expired 01/31/2023.

Farmington Junior High

42 S. Double Springs Road, Farmington

Critical violations: Two cartons of raw shell eggs were on a shelf above ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: None

Firehouse Subs

4914 Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Critical violations: The meatballs in hot-holding are at 112 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

From Caterpillars To Butterflies

90 Southwinds Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not available.

Gusano's Pizza

1267 Steamboat Drive, Suite 22, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee was cutting oranges with bare hands. The back deli slicer had remnants and debris on the blade and in crevices. At start of inspection au jus was at 127 degrees and marinara was at 123 degrees. Notified manager who turned up unit. At conclusion of inspection au jus was at 121 degrees and marinara was at 124 degrees. Discussed with manager who stated they will order a new unit and use time as a control until new unit arrives. Cut tomatoes on the salad prep were at 52 degrees, Caesar dressing under the salad prep was at 65 degrees, peppers under the salad prep were at 56 degrees, deli ham on the salad prep was at 56 degrees, cut green peppers on the salad prep were at 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: There was no handwash sign in ladies room. The trash cans in the ladies restroom were not covered. There is a buildup of dust on the vents throughout the facility.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fan in deli area lacks cleaning.

House Of Taste

3290 N. Lee Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A heat shield covered in corrugated fiberboard is constructed to block sunlight from chest freezer.

La Original Los Cuatros

224 Caudle Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation area is full with utensils and food debris.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Test strip is not available.

The Hill's Hideaway

401 W. Watson St., Suite 203, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwash sink in bar area lacks paper towels. Sauce in prep table lacks date-marking. Spray bottle with sanitizer was not labeled. Dish washer lacks chlorine sanitizing solution.

Vandergriff Elementary

2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: During serving, the self-service food bar did not have an employee monitoring. Observed a child picked up raw shredded squash with their bare hand, then dropped the squash back into the container. During another class service, two children handled cut apples, then returned apples to container for customer self-service.

Noncritical violations: None

Vantage Point Of Northwest Arkansas

4253 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in food serving area hot water faucet handle is loose.

Noncritical violations: None

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Back handwash sink was out of paper towels. A box of raw bacon was being stored in the walk-in over ready-to-eat food. The dishwasher had a concentration of 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 22

Asian Amigo Supermarket

2201 S. Thompson St., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product did not have a label. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer. Prepped food lacks label with list of ingredients. Floor in walk-in cooler and freezer is not clean.

Beon-Herbalife Nutrition Center

204 Berry St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks hair protection.

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The menu includes the consumer advisory, but the affected items are not asterisked.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers

1049 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-service cup was being used as a scoop for bulk spices. Current permit was in office.

La Esquina Favorita

707 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lacks food manager certification.

McDonald's

207 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Spray bottles of cleaners were hanging off a rack used to store single-service items and ice McCafe syrups. A bucket containing chlorine-based sanitizer and towels was positioned next to packaged muffins and splash from the bucket was on the packaging of the buns.

Noncritical violations: The current permit was hanging in the office.

Onyx Coffee Lab - Restaurant

5519 Hackett Road, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Front handwash sink lacks signage. Sugar and flour dispenser do not have a handle.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

3632 Johnson Mill Blvd., Suite 101, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-use gloves being reused. Test strips not available.

Razorbacks Nutrition

504 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strip for chlorine chemical sanitizer is not available.

Sam's Club - Cafe

1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The bag of berry mix in the walk-in cooler had broken and leaked on to the box below and the floor, the soda room has dripping syrup on the floor.

Slim Chickens

3562 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A beverage and part of a brownie were above the prep table on the shelf with the spices. The back handwash sink basin contained ice.

Noncritical violations: A bag of clean wiping towels was being stored on top of a bag of onions. There is a white buildup on the clear plastic of the ice chute and dispensing lever of the soda fountain. Pieces of raw chicken tenders were in the grass beside the outdoor enclosed service area.

Waffle House

219 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Dish washing machine temperature for hot water is not hot enough. Equipment thermometer 176 degrees, instructions on equipment state minimum 180 degrees. Water proof thermometer 150 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 23

El Cerro Grande Mexican Grill

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Beverages in food prep area lack lids. Beans and salsa food items in walk-in cooler lack covers. Sugar dispenser did not have a handle.

Foghorn's

1545 W. 15th St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs over ready-to-eat salad mix. Non-food-grade pesticide being used.

Noncritical violations: Window cleaner being stored next to cocktail mixes. Thermometers missing in cold holding units. Food employee lacks a hair restraint for head. Facility lacks quat-10 test strips. Raw chicken cold-hold unit had food debris and water accumulation inside and outside. Ceiling tiles by hood vent lack cleaning.

Green Submarine Sub Shop

1641 W. 15th St., Suite 1-3, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Ceiling has a leak. Permit expired 11/30/21.

Home2 Suites

1519 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed the handwashing sink was blocked by a cart and coffee filters. Observed the soap was not available at the handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Kiddie Campus Child Care Center

2571 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A carton of raw shell eggs is stored on a shelf above a container of covered sour cream in the reach-in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Owl Creek School

375 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Sanibucket was at 150 ppm quat. Package directions indicate minimum concentration of 200 ppm quat. Dumpster lid was open.

Pink House Alchemy

928 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks disposable towels available. A container of breakfast burritos stored in front food preparation area internal temperatures is 119-120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Rolling Pin Cafe

2565 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wristwatch. Several cans are reused for cooked food storage in the refrigerator. Outside garbage and waste oil receptacle lids are open.

Sabor D.F. Torteria

660 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Observed a cook cracking eggs on the grill, then touching an avocado. Observed sandwiches being prepared with bare hand contact.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: There was a knife and food remnants in the handwash sink. Sanitizer sink concentration was greater than 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Feb. 24

Chicot Hibachi Express

2155 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Rice cooked from previous night was at 52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label. Bowl being used to dispense chicken. Employee slicing raw meat without gloves.

Columbus House Brewery

701 W. North St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restrooms lack handwashing signage.

El Trompo Loco

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulbs lack protection. Food permit expired 01/31/2023.

Gardens at Arkanshire

5000 Arkanshire Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Two beverage cups in prep areas did not have lids. Sugar and yeast in containers were not labeled. Front cold-hold unit has milk residue from spills.

Kings Xpress

2513 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Retail food permit is not posted.

Latte Da

3901 Parkway Circle, Springdale

Critical violations: Bread pudding in the refrigerator with half a foil wrap on the container.

Noncritical violations: None

Mi Tienda Express

2270 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: In cooler packaged raw pork chorizo is stored above packaged fully cooked franks.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Two equipment pieces to keep food cold do not have thermometers. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mojito's Mexican Grill

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 111, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Rice in warmer rack at 100 degrees. Prep table 1 guacamole at 44 degrees, chopped tomatoes and lettuce at 45 degrees. In the bottom, meat carnitas at 44 degrees and ceviche shrimps at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Prep tables do not have a thermometer. Food employees lack hair and beard protection. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean.

Morano's

2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Menu included consumer advisory, but did not have asterisk to indicate affected menu items. Pesticide that is not for food prep areas being stored in dry storage. Towel in cold-hold unit.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 21 -- Circle K, 758 W. North St., Fayetteville; McNair Middle School, 3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Nautical Bowls, 1113 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; New Roads Nutrition, 1830 S. Pleasant St., Suite C, Springdale; Nutrition 692, 1900 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite D, Springdale; Swoon Juice Bar, 2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville; Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe, 95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Feb. 22 -- Chicken Salad Chick, 352 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 5, Fayetteville; Fujisan, 1517 S. 56th St., Springdale; Onyx Coffee Lab - Food Store, 5519 Hackett Road, Johnson; Sam's Club - Deli/Bakery, 1517 Gene Gorge Blvd., Springdale; Sam's Club - Food Store, 1517 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Sonic Drive-In, 1306 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Feb. 23 -- Arby's, 908 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Chick'n Headz, 3162 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Suite 9, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Activity And Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville; Happy Day Care, 214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

Feb. 24 -- Childers - Knapp Elementary, 2634 Oriole St., Springdale; Kum & Go, 1220 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal Drive, Springdale; Schmieding Kid's First, 2575 S. Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Vargas Fruteria, 1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite D, Springdale



