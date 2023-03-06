Garland County deputies ID woman who was found dead with ‘suspicious injuries'

A woman who was found dead in a yard on Saturday has been identified as 79-year-old Dorothy Odenheimer, Garland County authorities said in a news release on Monday.

Authorities said in the release that she found at 209 Pebble Beach Drive just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after they received a call about an unresponsive woman.

The release also said the Garland County coroner's investigation revealed “suspicious injuries," and the investigation was then taken over by the sheriff's office's criminal investigation division.

Information about the kind of injuries was not immediately released.

Odenheimer’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information about Odenheimer’s death to contact the division by calling (501) 662-2967.