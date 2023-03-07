Arkansas House passes bill aimed at recycling spent nuclear fuel





LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas House on Monday approved a bill intended to lay the groundwork for the construction of a recycling facility for spent nuclear fuel.

House Bill 1142 by Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, advanced on a vote of 97-0. The measure moves to the Senate for further action.

If enacted, the bill would allow state officials to develop plans, analyze potential construction sites, conduct outreach and conduct other work. By completing the planning, Arkansas could generate 6,200 jobs and tap into a $51 billion federal fund, Ladyman said.

"This bill eventually could affect Arkansas, the nation and even globally," he said.

The bill builds off legislation enacted in 2021 which required the House and Senate committees on public health, welfare and labor to conduct a joint study on the commercial application of existing technology to reclaim and repurpose spent nuclear fuel rods.

While lawmakers may have heard from constituents concerned about the project leading to more nuclear waste in Arkansas, Ladyman said the program was intended to reduce Arkansas' reserves of spent nuclear fuel.

The recycling plant would require a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel, but Ladyman said the capacity of this facility would be less than that of the Arkansas Nuclear One power plant, which is home to two nuclear reactors.

Ladyman said he expected the recycling plant to take spent fuel from Arkansas Nuclear One. He noted that spent fuel rods at the facility in Russellville are safely stored but could become dangerous in the case of a natural disaster.

"This a problem that nobody is working on except us," he said. "If nobody does anything, that spent fuel rod pile is going to continue to grow and that problem is going to get worse."

The nuclear recycling plant would be part of a research and development project intended to show the feasibility and commercial viability of reclaiming nuclear fuels. Ladyman said the project also would include the construction of a facility capable of using recycled fuel to generate power.

Ladyman noted the facility running on recycled fuel is expected to generate significantly less waste than facilities like Arkansas Nuclear One. The radioactivity of the waste from the plant operating on the recycled fuel also would be much lower than that of the waste generated by Arkansas Nuclear One, he said.

The bill would authorize the state Department of Energy and Environment to identify applicable federal standards for shipping, recycling and storing spent nuclear fuel. The department also would be expected to secure federal funding to study the technical and economic feasibility and commercial viability of the interim storage and recycling of spent nuclear fuel at locations in Arkansas.

Based on the results of the study, the department would have to develop appropriate time frames and conditions the state would have to meet before launching its project.

The state Division of Environmental Quality would be responsible for, among other tasks, securing a federal charter for the project, studying potential sites, performing viability research and conducting analysis. The division also would have to present its findings to lawmakers, which would lead to hearings on the studies and the development of recommendations to the governor.

The bill would task the University of Arkansas with conducting a public outreach and education program to gather public opinion on the storage and recycling facility. The university would have to present its report to the Arkansas Legislative Council and potentially endow a chair to develop a nuclear science and engineering program.

The bill would allow entities included in the federal charter to develop construction documents, update cost data and establish a schedule for the construction to be completed with a national laboratory. The charter stakeholders also would have to contract with a firm to provide design and construction documents for the facility, work with a contractor to build the facility and contract a national laboratory to provide installation and management of pyrotechnic lines.



