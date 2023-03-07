Arkansas Senate sends John Payton's bathroom bill to House for further consideration





The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday narrowly approved a bill that would create criminal penalties for knowingly entering and remaining in a bathroom of the opposite sex while a minor is present.

The Senate voted 19-7 to send Senate Bill 270 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to the House for further consideration. Six senators didn't vote on the bill, and one senator voted present.

The bill moved to the Senate floor after advancing Monday from the Judiciary Committee in a voice vote after the measure, originally approved by the panel last week, returned to the committee to correct a drafting error.

Payton told committee members Monday that the bill is needed to protect minors from “exposure to certain elements of undress by the opposite sex.” He said it also aims to prevent people from entering public changing facilities to observe members of the opposite sex.

The bill would apply to “transgender” and “heterosexual” people, Payton said, and would require a high bar for prosecution.

The legislation would generally criminalize instances where a person 18 or older knowingly “enters into and remains in a public changing facility that is assigned to persons of the opposite sex while knowing a minor of the opposite sex is present in the public changing facility.”

The bill defines “public changing facility” as including “without limitation a restroom, bathroom, locker room, or shower room.”

A person who violates this section of the code would be guilty of a Class C misdemeanor.

Opponents have said the bill would create the “most extreme bathroom ban” in the nation if enacted. Critics have said the measure could lead to the prosecution of transgender people for using public restrooms while doing little to protect minors from sexual indecency.



