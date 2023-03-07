Benton police investigating after man’s body found near train tracks

Benton police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found near the railroad tracks behind the Saline County sheriff’s office, the department said on Monday.

The man, later identified as Anthony Page, 36, was found dead by the tracks near 735 S. Neely St. just before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, a news release from the Benton police said.

“Page’s injuries are consistent with being struck by a train, but the investigation remains ongoing,” the release said.

Krista Petty, a spokesperson for the Benton Police Department, said Tuesday that it appeared Page had previously lived in several locations, including Hot Springs, but he was most recently living in Benton.

“We always conduct death investigations when a cause of death is not immediately available and when not from natural causes,” Petty said.

The police have asked that anyone with information about Page’s death contact the criminal investigations division by calling (501)-776-5947 or (501)-778-1171. Tips can also be called in at (501) 315-TIPS or sent anonymously through text to 847411 with the keyword “BENTONPD” in the body of the message. Information can also be shared through the police department’s app.