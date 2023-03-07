DAR to meet March 15

The March meeting of the Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St. The event will be held in the Center Room and entry can be made on South Laurel Street, according to a news release.

Regent Julia Beckham will discuss the plans for the Arkansas State Conference, and those who plan to attend are encouraged to be present. Vice Regent Susan Over will present preparation plans for the April 19 luncheon honoring Arkansas State Regent Gale Markley. A program will be presented on "Arkansas Heritage." All members are encourage to attend.

Local in state poetry contest

A southeast Arkansas student will be among contestants in the Poetry Out Loud State Championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the King Opera House at Van Buren.

The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, will host the contest, according to a news release.

Five school champions and two alternates will compete:

Ariya Williams – Warren High School, champion;

Matthew Greenhill – Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, champion;

Artlanda Mallett – Little Rock West High School of Innovation, champion;

Emma McDaniel – Bigelow High School, champion;

Drew Pirtle – Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, champion;

Layla Lammers – Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts, alternate;

Arely Salazar – Bigelow High School, alternate.

Poetry Out Loud is a free high school program that encourages students to learn about poetry through memorization and recitation. The program builds self-confidence, develops public-speaking skills and teaches literary history.

The winner will represent Arkansas at the national championships later this year and receive a $200 cash prize. The winner's school will receive $500 for poetry materials, according to the release.