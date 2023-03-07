Marriages

James Hamilton, 40, and Alexandria Parker, 28, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Scaife, 41, and Sarah Gomez, 42, both of North Little Rock.

Miguel Reyes Perez, 39, and Vianey Gonzalez Hernandez, 37, both of Little Rock.

Colton Castor, 25, of Sherwood and Lindsea Pattison, 25, of Orlando, Fla.

Alexander Lee, 27, and Brenda Arzola, 26, both of Little Rock.

Del Collins, 26, and Deanna Russell, 27, both of Austin.

Frayman Gonzalez, 34, of Plainfield, N.J., and Yaresmi Torres, 27, of Little Rock.

Marcus Domineck, 32, and Bre'Shauna Honorable, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Monica Holland, 40, and Charles Williams, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Juan Vazquez, 24, and Monserrat Carmona, 23, both of Little Rock.

David Holmquist, 26, and Payton Nipps, 24, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Gartman, 33, and Hilda Munoz Gonzalez, 38, both of Jacksonville, Texas.

Dyllon Clark, 22, and Jayla Collins, 22, both of Haskell.

Bryan Ray, 43, and Melissa Davis, 43, both of Jacksonville.

Darrett McCaster, 49, and LaTricia Warrior, 50, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-770. Reba Thomas v. Michael Thomas.

23-773. Kevin Wood v. Summer Wood.

23-774. Kenneth Chinchilla v. Perla Chinchilla.

23-777. Taylor Slate v. Nathan Garner.

23-778. Emmanuel Martinez v. Mia Roque.

23-779. Carol Santana v. Daniel Santana.

23-780. Michelle Simmons v. Alonzo Simmons.

23-783. Tina Lawson v. Thomas Lawson Jr.

23-784. Jayme Bentley v. Dustin Bentley.

23-789. Billie Drennan v. Christopher Drennan.

23-791. Jorge Ibarra v. Ana Aguinaga Moreno.

23-795. Trenton Leger v. Athen Leger.

GRANTED

18-946. Stephanie Helm v. Detaraus Helm.

22-758. Terrell Hall v. Nicole Hall.

22-2541. Candice Boykins v. Clarence Boykins III.

22-3184. Travis Maxwell v. Brittany Wolfe.

22-3570. Amanda Novack v. Jonathan Dunn.

22-348. Sharon Sanders v. Thomas Sanders.