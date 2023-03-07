Diggs' homer helps Hogs rally past Army

FAYETTEVILLE — Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give Arkansas its first lead, and the eighth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Army 7-5 on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Diggs’ 413-foot home run to center field came on a 93 mph fastball by Army right-hander Dom Trippi, who hit Brady Slavens with a pitch and allowed a single by Jace Bohrofen in the two at-bats before Diggs’ third career game-winning hit.

The sophomore designated hitter also hit a game-winning three-run home run during the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory over Ole Miss last April, and hit the game-winning double during the 11th inning of a 10-9 victory victory over Illinois State last Wednesday.

All of Arkansas’ runs came via home runs. Jared Wegner hit a three-run home run and Bohrofen hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to tie the game after the Razorbacks trailed 4-0.

Arkansas (10-2) extended its winning streak to five games.

Army (5-6) took a 2-0 lead on Ross Friedrick’s home run in the first inning. The Black Knights added two more runs against Arkansas left-handed starter Parker Coil and right-handed reliever Austin Ledbetter in the fourth and fifth innings.

Coil allowed 3 runs, 6 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 3 in 3 2/3 innings. Ledbetter allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Dylan Carter earned his second win for the Razorbacks with a 3-inning outing that included 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Carter worked around a two-out walk to Sam Ruta and a two-out single by Friedrick in the ninth inning. The game ended when Kevin Dubrul flied out to right field to strand two runners.

Carter retired seven consecutive hitters after the Black Knights took a 5-4 lead against him in the seventh inning. Dubrul hit into a potential inning-ending double play, but Slavens, the Arkansas first baseman, couldn’t handle a one-hopped throw from second baseman Peyton Stovall, which allowed Ruta to score.

Arkansas had some early chances against the Black Knights, but hit into three double plays against Army starter Robbie Buecker. The right-hander allowed 1 run, 3 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 2 in 5 1/3 innings.

Wegner’s 427-foot home run off the batter’s eye and Bohrofen’s 383-foot homer to right field came against left-hander Sean Dennehy.

Army is the defending champion of the Patriot League and was predicted by coaches to win the conference again this season.