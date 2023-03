Platinum-selling rock band Falling in Reverse headlines “The Popular Monstour” with Ice Nine Kills, Slaughter to Prevail and Crown the Empire, 6:30 p.m. July 17 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena.

Presenter is radio station KDJE-FM, 100.3, “The Edge.”

Tickets — $45-$75 plus applicable service charges; there’s a limit of eight tickets per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com.