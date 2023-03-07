Fatal Fayetteville house fire still under investigation; identity of dead man not yet confirmed

FAYETTEVILLE -- Authorities say the man who died in a house fire Friday morning hasn't yet been identified.

According to information from the Washington County Coroner's Office and the Fayetteville Fire Department, investigators have some indication as to the man's identity but haven't confirmed it as of Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the house at 2250 N. Hummingbird Lane, southwest of Township Street and Old Wire Road, at 5:12 a.m. Friday.

Several people were in the front yard of the home when firefighters arrived and said someone was still inside, according to information from Fire Capt. Andrew Horton.

Firefighters made their way inside and found one man dead, apparently from injuries suffered in the fire, Horton said Friday.

Three other adults, two men and a woman, managed to get out of the house on their own and were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment, Horton said Friday.

Steve Harrison with Central Emergency Medical Services, said Monday two of the three people injured in the fire were seriously burned and were taken to a burn unit in Springfield, Mo., later Friday. The third person injured in the fire had minor burns, Harrison said.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. Friday, and no firefighters were injured. Horton said the garage was destroyed and most of the house had smoke or fire damage. Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley said Monday the cause of the fire was under investigation.



