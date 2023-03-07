Fed to face complex task at Capitol

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last appeared before Congress, in June 2022, consumer inflation had reached a four-decade high of nearly 9% and showed no sign of easing.

This week, Powell returns to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings under far different circumstances. The Fed has sharply raised interest rates over the past year to combat accelerating prices, and year-over-year inflation has dropped for seven straight months.

Yet if anything, Powell's task appears to have grown even more complicated.

Just a month ago, the U.S. economy seemed to be cooling, with inflation steadily declining. But a spate of federal data has since painted a very different picture. Consumer spending has remained strong, hiring is still robust and the economy keeps steadily expanding.

At a news conference last month, Powell said the long-awaited "disinflation" process -- a broad and steady slowdown in inflation -- had finally begun. Yet he stressed the process was only in its early stages, expected to take longer than many economists assumed. Other Fed officials have since echoed that message.

"The disinflation momentum we need is far from certain," Mary Daly, president of the Fed Bank of San Francisco, said in a speech Saturday. "It's clear there is more work to do."

Daly added that higher rates, "maintained for a longer time, will likely be necessary."

Indeed, except for the housing industry, which has been pummeled by the higher borrowing costs, most of the economy has seemed generally resistant to the Fed's efforts to cool the economy, yet avoid a damaging recession. The central bank has raised rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. Still, most economists think that to bring inflation back to the 2% target, Fed policymakers will need to raise rates further -- and keep them elevated longer -- than projected in December.

"The economy is running hotter than most policymakers anticipated a few months ago," Michael Pearce, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote in a research note.

Pearce said he expects the Fed to raise its key rate by a quarter-point at each of its next three meetings, and he foresees the possibility of additional increases. The Fed's rate increases typically make mortgages, auto loans, credit card rates and business lending more expensive. It's a trend that can slow spending and inflation, but also threatens to undercut the U.S. economy.

That high-risk quandary will put Powell in a delicate spot during the congressional hearings today and Wednesday. He will have to placate Democrats worried the Fed's aggressive rate increases will cause a painful recession while reassuring Republicans the Fed will send rates high enough to quash inflation.

Signs of the economy's continued resilience have calmed fears of a recession, but also heightened concerns inflation will be harder to conquer.

Fed officials warned last week that their benchmark rate is expected to increase this year by more than the previous forecast of about 5.1%. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed's seven-member Board of Governors, said he believed that if the economy remained as hot as it appeared in January -- when a half-million jobs were added -- the Fed's key rate would have to top 5.4%. That's nearly a point higher than its current level of about 4.6%.

Though Fed officials say they don't want unemployment to rise significantly, they have warned that hiring will have to slow and some job losses will be necessary to tame inflation, though the officials couch such views in central bank jargon.

"Bringing inflation back to 2% will likely require a period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions," the Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, released Friday, said.

Many economists say they expect inflation to plateau at about 4% and that getting it down to the Fed's 2% target level will require more pain in the form of widespread job losses.

Some congressional Democrats are expected this week to urge the Fed to raise its inflation target to 3%, arguing a deep recession isn't worth fighting to lower inflation to 2%. Yet so far, Powell has made clear he opposes any such change for fear it will undermine the Fed's inflation-fighting credibility.

Other officials have echoed his views.

Philip Jefferson, a Fed board member, suggested last week that raising the inflation target would "introduce an additional risk" because it might lead people to fear that the target "could be changed opportunistically in the future."

Other issues will likely arise when Powell testifies Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee and Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.

One will likely be finding a replacement for Lael Brainard, who departed as the Fed's vice chair to lead the National Economic Council, a top policymaking post at the White House.

The hearings will come as key economic data is readied for release this week.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release a closely watched report on January job openings. Economists expect openings for the month to have remained relatively stable. The data is being watched by investors and the Fed as a gauge of the broader employment market's health.

An estimated 10.7 million openings were added in January by U.S. employers, according to FactSet, compared with the 11 million reported in December.

The Labor Department on Friday will release its monthly employment report for February. The report is being closely watched also to see how the broader employment market is reacting to inflation and higher borrowing costs.

The U.S. added an estimated 215,000 jobs in the month, according to FactSet, far fewer than the whopping 517,000 reported by the agency in January.