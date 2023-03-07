Fight for Bakhmut by Ukraine to go on

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Monday not to retreat from Bakhmut as Russian forces encroached on the devastated eastern city they have sought to capture for six months at the cost of thousands of lives.

Less than a week ago, an adviser to Zelenskyy said the defenders might give up on Bakhmut and fall back to nearby positions.

But Zelenskyy on Monday chaired a meeting in which top military brass "spoke in favor of continuing the defense operation and further strengthening our positions in Bakhmut." Later, in his nightly video address, the president reported that his advisers unanimously agreed to press on with the fight, "not to retreat" and to bolster Ukrainian defenses.

His top adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, told The Associated Press that Ukrainian forces around Bakhmut have been grinding down enemy forces, reinforcing their positions and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian military personnel for a possible counteroffensive.

Intense Russian shelling targeted the city in the Donetsk region and nearby villages as Moscow waged a three-sided assault to try to finish off Bakhmut's resistance.

The nearby towns of Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka came under heavy shelling, damaging cars and homes and sparking a fire. No casualties were immediately reported.





Police and volunteers evacuated people from Chasiv Yar and other front-line towns in an operation made difficult by the loss of bridges and constant artillery fire that has left barely a house standing.

Russian forces have been unable to deliver a knockout blow that would allow them to seize Bakhmut. Analysts say the city does not hold major strategic value and that its capture would be unlikely to serve as a turning point in the conflict.

The Russian push for Bakhmut reflects the Kremlin's broader struggle to achieve battlefield momentum. Moscow's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, soon stalled, and Ukraine launched a largely successful counteroffensive. Over the bitterly cold winter months, the fighting has largely been deadlocked.

The city's importance has become mostly symbolic. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, prevailing there would finally deliver some good news from the front. For Kyiv, the display of grit and defiance underscores the message that Ukraine is holding on after a year of brutal attacks, justifying continued support from its Western allies.





U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed that view Monday, saying during a visit to Jordan that Bakhmut has "more of a symbolic value than ... strategic and operational value."

Moscow, he added, continues "to pour in a lot of ill-trained and ill-equipped troops" into Bakhmut, while Ukraine patiently builds "combat power" elsewhere with Western military support ahead of a possible spring offensive.

Even so, some analysts question the wisdom of ordering Ukrainian defenders to hold out much longer. Others suggest that a tactical withdrawal may already be underway.

Michael Kofman, the director of Russia studies at the CAN think tank in Arlington, Va., said Ukraine's defense of Bakhmut has been effective because it has drained the Russian war effort, but that Kyiv should now look ahead.

"The tenacious defense of Bakhmut achieved a great deal, expending Russian manpower and ammunition," Kofman tweeted late Sunday. "But strategies can reach points of diminishing returns, and given Ukraine is trying to husband resources for an offensive, it could impede the success of a more important operation."

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said Kyiv's smartest option now may be to withdraw to positions that are easier to defend.

"Ukrainian forces are unlikely to withdraw from Bakhmut all at once and may pursue a gradual fighting withdrawal to exhaust Russian forces through continued urban warfare," the ISW said in an assessment published late Sunday.

The Bakhmut battle has exposed Russian military shortcomings and bitter divisions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military company that has spearheaded the Bakhmut offensive, has been at loggerheads with the Russian Defense Ministry and repeatedly accused it of failing to provide his forces with ammunition.

On Monday, Prigozhin warned in a Russian social media post that the situation in Bakhmut "will turn out to be a 'pie': The filling is the parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrounded by us (in the case, of course, if there is a complete encirclement of Bakhmut), and the shell is, in fact, the Wagner" Group.

Bakhmut has taken on almost mythic importance. It has become like Mariupol -- the port city in the same province that Russia captured last year after an 82-day siege that eventually came down to a mammoth steel mill where determined Ukrainian fighters held out along with civilians.

Moscow looked to cement its rule in Mariupol. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu toured some of the city's rebuilt infrastructure -- a newly built hospital, a rescue center and residential buildings -- the Defense Ministry said.

In other developments Monday:

Russian forces attacked central and eastern regions of Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed drones, said a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Forces, Yurii Ihnat. Of 15 drones Russia launched, 13 were shot down, Ihnat said. It wasn't immediately clear if the attack caused damage.

Russian defenders shot down three missiles over Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, its governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram. Debris injured one person and damaged power lines and facades of residential buildings, according to the official. Gladkov did not specify whether the missiles were fired from Ukraine.

Ukraine's chief prosecutor announced a criminal investigation into what appeared to be Russian troops' execution of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war. A video circulating on social media showed a uniformed Ukrainian soldier standing and smoking. The soldier recites Ukraine's battle cry, "Glory to Ukraine!" then a volley of gunshots hits him, and he falls into a shallow hole dug into the ground. The AP could not verify the video's authenticity.

Outrage over the video quickly sparked a flurry of social media posts, including by Zelenskyy, of "Glory to Ukraine!" In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said: "I want us all together, in unity, to respond to his words: "Glory to the hero! Glory to heroes! Glory to Ukraine!" And we will find the killers."

Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, reported thwarting an attempt to assassinate nationalist businessman Konstantin Malofeyev that was allegedly plotted by Ukrainian security services and the Russiman Volunteer Corps that claims to be part of Ukraine's armed forces. According to the FSB, the Russian Volunteer Corps leader Denis Kapustin was the mastermind behind the plan, which was to put a bomb under Malofeyev's car.

Malofeyev is a media baron and owner of the ultra-conservative Tsargrad TV who has supported Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine and has trumpeted Moscow's invasion as a "holy war." He has been sanctioned by the U.S. and last year was charged with trying to evade sanctions.

UKRAINE DRONE STRIKE IN RUSSIA

Ukrainian special forces said Monday that they had destroyed an unmanned observation tower in Russia's Bryansk region using a drone strike, a rare public acknowledgment of a cross-border attack that underscored Ukraine's increasing willingness to directly hit Russian territory.

The timing of the strike was not clear, but the Kraken unit, which reports to Ukrainian military intelligence, released a video that it said showed the assault on its Telegram channel on Monday.

It comes days after a brief armed incursion into a Russian border village in Bryansk by a group claiming to fight for Ukraine, a rare known case of a raid inside Russia. The Kremlin described it as a "terrorist" attack.

The Russian Volunteer Corps, a group opposed to Putin, claimed on Thursday that it briefly took control of the small village of Lyubichane, near the border with northeastern Ukraine. There were conflicting reports about the episode and what took place in Bryansk, but by the end of the day, Russian authorities said the group had been driven back into Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine share a land border extending more than 1,200 miles, including several hundred miles in the eastern Donbas region, parts of which are controlled by Moscow. Russia has used territories close to Ukraine -- including Bryansk, along Ukraine's northern border -- to stage assaults, fire rockets, launch air assaults and mount other attacks throughout the war.

Officials in Kyiv have said they reserve the right to strike targets within Russia that they claim are used to attack Ukrainian towns and cities, but have promised not to use weapons supplied by Western allies for such assaults, because allies fear Moscow could view that as a provocation.

Over the course of the yearlong war, explosions and fires have been reported at oil depots, rail hubs and other military targets in Russia, but Ukraine has maintained a policy of deliberate ambiguity over such attacks, rarely claiming responsibility.

Ukraine is believed to have struck inside Russia on several occasions, including in December, when the Engels air base, which is about 300 miles from the Ukrainian border, was attacked twice.

On Monday, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, which also borders Ukraine, said Russian air defenses had shot down three missiles in the city of Novy Oskol. Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the Russian claims.

But the Ukrainian government has expressed growing concern that Russia is using the Bryansk region to launch drone assaults. The latest such attack, it said, took place before dawn Monday. Alarms blared across Kyiv as air-defense guns echoed. The Ukrainian air force said it had detected at least 15 drones launched from Bryansk and claimed to have shot down 13.

Ukrainian forces also continued to target Russian strongholds in occupied areas of Ukraine. Two large explosions were reported Sunday night in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, the city's exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, said in an appearance on national television. Federov said the Ukrainian military was still working to confirm the damage from the strike.

The Russian military has also continued to fire long-range missiles and drones at Ukraine's cities and energy grid. The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia last week has since risen to 13, Ukrainian officials said Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Mystyslav Chernov of The Associated Press and by Marc Santora of The New York Times.