Fire breaks out at old Oak Park Elementary

A fire at the old Oak Park Elementary School gutted one classroom Monday morning, but the Pine Bluff Fire Department quickly brought it under control.

Three pumper trucks and two aerial trucks were called to the scene from Fire Stations 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with some firefighters from 18, said Battalion Commander Harold Clark.

"The call came in at 8:39," said Clark, as he and his crews were wrapping up the scene. "They did a phenomenal job containing the fire so quickly. We had it under control in about 45 minutes."

The damaged room, still outfitted with desks and what looked to be educational materials, was completely charred. On both sides of the space, windows and window frames were in pieces, and glass littered the sidewalk. A singed "Media Center" sign hung near the area.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, and Clark said the determination would be up to the fire marshal, Capt. Fred Tisdale.

One possibility is that the fire was started by someone taking up residence in the complex of classrooms and buildings.

"We do have a problem with homeless people getting into the classroom and gym," Clark said. "Sometimes they try to stay warm by starting a fire. But I can't tell you that's what happened in this instance. We do know that it was intentional. It didn't start by itself."

The school, which is still owned by the Pine Bluff School District, according to Jefferson County tax records, has been closed since 2017, according to online education sites.