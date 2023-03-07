Hillary Rodham Clinton Children’s Library & Learning Center to celebrate 10th anniversary with series of events

The Central Arkansas Library System will hold a series of public events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center in Little Rock.

The celebration at the library, which is at 4800 W. 10th St., will be made up of 10 events that will take place from March to July. All events will be open to the public, admission-free.

The events, according to the Central Arkansas Library System, include:

March 16: On the date the library officially opened in 2013, officials have organized a "Birthday Kickoff" featuring drumming instructor Stephin Booth. Cake and refreshments will be served.

March 25: "Trip to the Theater," featuring a children's concert with comedy band momandpop in the Linda Bly Theatre. Treat bags will be available for kids.

April 15: An instrument petting zoo with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Quapaw Quartet.

April 20: "PJ Storytime," where various books by Eric Carle will be read and breakfast for dinner will be served.

May: Two events -- no specific dates announced yet -- are scheduled. One is a celebration of the grounds with a special Bee Day featuring the library's onsite hives, garden and storywalk. The other event is a new playground dedication with a "Picnic at the Playground," where bubbles and sidewalk chalk will be available, and bagged picnic lunches will be served.

June 10: "Summer @ CALS" will kick off with a team-created banner event, followed by a Color Crawl event later in the month.

July: Two events will be held -- a "Party on the Patio" during the second weekend, followed by a closing ceremony on July 8, the date that the library was renamed for Hillary Rodham Clinton.