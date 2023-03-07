Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs add former Georgia DB to roster

by Richard Davenport | Today at 1:58 p.m.
Georgia defensive back Jaheim Singletary (9) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced the signing of former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary during a Tuesday news conference. 

Singletary made an official visit to Arkansas on Sunday and Monday. 

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation in the 2022 class. 

Singletary, 6-1, 175 pounds, attended Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside before picking Georgia over Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and numerous other schools. 

He participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game and played in two games for the Bulldogs. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Singletary entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT