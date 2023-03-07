Hogs add former Georgia DB to roster

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman announced the signing of former Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary during a Tuesday news conference.

Singletary made an official visit to Arkansas on Sunday and Monday.

He was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 3 cornerback and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation in the 2022 class.

Singletary, 6-1, 175 pounds, attended Jacksonville (Fla.) Riverside before picking Georgia over Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and numerous other schools.

He participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game and played in two games for the Bulldogs. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Singletary entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 13.