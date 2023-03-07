Hogs coach: Still have pitchers left

FAYETTEVILLE -- The health of the University of Arkansas pitching staff has turned into a theme during the early portion of the season.

Coach Dave Van Horn referenced it during his opening remarks at his Swatters Club address on Monday as No. 8 Arkansas (9-2) prepared to host Army (5-5) at 3 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium that will serve as military appreciation day.

"The first meeting everybody's fired up to see what we can do," Van Horn told the audience at Mermaid's Seafood Restaurant. "This meeting, you probably came to see if we've got any pitchers left. We do."

Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs will give freshman lefty Parker Coil (0-0, 6.00 ERA in 3 innings) his first start against the Black Knights.

"Best-case scenario maybe three to four innings," Van Horn said of his expectations for Coil. "I just want to see him command the ball and pitch and make it hard on them."

Van Horn said Coil has not pitched "freely" in his appearances, with a starting velocity around 86 mph before he settles in and starts touching 89 to 90.

"That's where he needs to come in at," he said. "That's what he does. He's 88 to 90-91. Mostly 89-90. I just want to see that guy."

In addition to losing weekend starter Jaxon Wiggins to Tommy John surgery in the preseason, Arkansas had three pitchers leave games in a five-day span last week: Ace closer Brady Tygart, freshman reliever Jake Faherty and senior transfer Koty Frank, who is tied for the team lead with six appearances.

Tygart's initial MRI showed a strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right (pitching) elbow. An extra test was performed on Monday.

"He feels fine," Van Horn said. "But we've had other pitchers tell us they feel fine too and it's not fine. So we're hoping for the best."

Van Horn was still awaiting further news on Faherty and Frank, who could be dealing with a lat muscle injury under his shoulder blade.

In discussing Tygart's injury, which prompted a successful appearance by sophomore right-hander Dylan Carter, Van Horn said, "We lost Tygart but we found another pitcher. So, half-full or half-empty, how are you? I'm right in the middle and I'm drinking a lot."

Van Horn added that multiple position players are dealing with hamstrings or elbows or other issues.

"Our training staff has done a tremendous job," he said. "It's like a MASH unit in there right now. I'm scared to go in there, I'll be honest with you."

The Razorbacks remained at No. 8 in Monday's USA Today Coaches poll, the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Army comes in having gone 1-3 against Kansas State and Stonehill College last weekend in Manhattan, Kan., and not playing at home yet, as has been the case for five consecutive opponents during the Hogs' long home stand.

Once simply called "Army," the school in 2015 announced a re-branding of its athletic department in collaboration with Nike and asked to be referred to as "Army West Point."

The superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at the time, Lt. General Robert Caslen Jr., said, "to separate the Army from West Point is to take away the purpose of the United States Military Academy."

The Black Knights are hitting .287 with 13 home runs and 73 runs scored. Their pitching staff has a 5.83 earned run average, with opponents batting .259 against them and scoring 70 runs.

Arkansas is hitting. 310 to rank 43rd in Division I and ninth in the SEC, with 22 home runs, 24 doubles and 102 runs scored. The Razorbacks' pitching staff has a 5.62 ERA with 14 home runs allowed and a .286 batting average against.