House committee OKs bill allowing ‘gender transition’ lawsuits

A House panel on Tuesday endorsed a bill intended to allow a person injured by a “gender transition procedure” as a minor to sue the medical professional who performed the procedure.

Senate Bill 199, by Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, passed the House Committee on Judiciary in a voice vote with audible dissent. The bill advances to the full House following the roughly 90-minute panel meeting.

Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said the measure is needed to protect minors. Bentley questioned studies that found “gender transition procedures” reduced suicide rates among minors and said the bill would not bar health professionals from conducting procedures. She cited a “safe harbor” section in the legislation that would provide healthcare professionals with a defense against legal action.

Lawmakers noted the bill appears to make health professionals strictly liable for injuries caused by medical procedures. Committee members pointed to existing medical malpractice laws that require courts to find health professionals negligent in providing standards of care to be liable.

Under the bill, a healthcare professional who performs a “gender transition procedure” is liable to the minor if the minor is “injured, including without limitation any physical, psychological, emotional, or physiological injury, by the gender transition procedure, related treatment, or the after effects of the gender transition procedure or related treatment.”

Supporters and opponents disagreed over the results of studies regarding the impact of gender transition procedures on minors.

The American Medical Association and other national medical groups have objected to legislative restrictions on gender-affirming care saying a majority of patients report improved mental health and lower suicide rates after receiving care.

Opponents said the bill would restrict access to important care for transgender people, especially those with mental illness. Several people who spoke against the bill related stories of people who faced suicidal thoughts before receiving reversible gender-affirming care.

Under the bill, a minor injured by a “gender transition procedure” or a representative for the minor could sue the health care professional who performed the procedure no later than 15 years after the minor turns 18 or would have turned 18 if the minor dies before turning 18.

The current statute of limitations for most medical malpractice cases in Arkansas is two years, according to state law.

The bill defines a “gender transition procedure” as a medical procedure intended to alter “or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for the individual’s biological sex.” The bill also addresses procedures that seek to instill “or create physiological or anatomical characteristics that resemble a sex different from the individual’s biological sex.”

When asked how common “gender transition procedures” are in Arkansas, Bentley said she could not say because of the confidentiality of medical records.

Many opponents said physicians in Arkansas are not offering irreversible gender-affirming surgeries.