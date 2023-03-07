Audrey Azoulay, head of the United Nations cultural agency, said the agency is "very committed to assisting Iraq in the recuperation of the cultural goods and artifacts that have been looted over the last decades."

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court justice, said the renaming of a street in her honor is a symbol of reflection "about what it means that a person from this neighborhood, and someone with my background, could take what this place has to offer and be well-equipped enough to then go out into the world."

Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, will be fined 0.1% of the social media app's gross revenue in Turkey for taking over the platform without the Turkish Competition board's permission, though he could challenge the decision in federal court, the panel announced.

Steven Rodriguez, a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that diverted back to Cuba, said the smell of birds caught in an engine hurt his face, causing his eyes to turn "real red [and] my chest started to burn."

Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi, 32, was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for a hate-motivated beating, nine years after he told Hawaiian police he bashed an Arizona man's head with a shovel because he believed he was trespassing, records show.

Miguel Albisu, 58, of Davie, Fla., was charged with nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after witnesses said he waved a gun during a physical altercation at a facility he managed.

Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board, said a pilot "sustained fatal injuries" after he crashed into a tree near Blue Ridge Skyport Airport in Georgia and the agency is in the preliminary stages of its inquiry.

Shawn Wilson, former head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, announced his candidacy for governor, entering the race to replace current Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who can't run again due to term limits.

Stephanos Pantzartzidis, lawyer for a 59-year-old rail station manager accused of causing a fatal train collision in Greece, said low staffing levels on the night of the incident would be probed by law enforcement.