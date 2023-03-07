Indian Hills eyes survey answers

The Indian Hills Community Club volunteer board members have reviewed the survey results from the last community meeting regarding a proposal to charge neighborhood households $20 a month for the next 16 years to renovate the pool, tennis courts and lakes.

This option would make the neighborhoods an urban service district after a petition approval from the North Little Rock City Council.

The petition would need 25% of registered voters in the district to sign requesting the establishment of the new urban service district. However, volunteer board President Bernadette Rhodes said elected officials have informed the board that this percentage would not be satisfactory and they would want a higher level of support.

If passed, each household would be charged a monthly fee on their water bill that would be used for the renovations, plus maintenance and operations. The board members met with a bank and calculated that it would cost $20 a month per household over 16 years, which amounts to $1.5 million for renovations and approximately $100,000 a year for operations and maintenance.

All residents in the urban service district would automatically have access to the pool, courts and lakes at no additional cost.

The other option is to donate the land to the city; the pool would be filled in and the rest of the amenities would be maintained.

Rhodes said after conversations with Mayor Terry Hartwick and Ward 4 council members that overall there is "very little interest" from the city in maintaining or renovating the pool due to cost.

Rhodes said the urban service district would have to incur a bond debt for the $1.5 million project. The district's 16 years of collecting $20 a month would serve as collateral for the bond.

Rhodes also mentioned that this would allow the board to work with the neighborhood to decide if the community club would be open to North Little Rock residents outside the district for a higher fee or to family friends and other details.

A total of 251 residents responded to the survey collected on Feb. 9. A total of 109 voted in favor of the urban service district, 103 voted in favor of the donation of the land and lakes to the city and 28 voted in favor of the donation to the city of the land only, with the lakes remaining under community club ownership.

Volunteer board member Brandon Musick said the feedback was "split across the board."

"Most people, at least want to keep the property under control of the neighborhood," he said. "That's one big thing that we found from it. And people don't want to pay an astronomical amount. So we are going back to the drawing board, I mean, we've already been through a lot of this over the past year and a half or two. There aren't any other options other than do some sort of improvement district or give it to the city."

Musick added that the board is open to any ideas from the community and is grateful for the talent in their leadership including an architect, an accountant, a former parks manager and a real estate agent.

The board plans to have another community meeting to gather more feedback from residents on an updated proposal in the near future.

"The biggest thing is making sure people know that we're not making any decisions," Musick said. "This isn't something that happens overnight or, and things like that, putting something to vote with the city ... There are many different meetings and events and discussions before it goes on a ballot."

An idea that received support from many residents at the last community meeting was to make households with family members 60 and older exempt from the monthly payments. Musick said levelized billing for those 65 and older or who make a certain income is something the board is considering.

Rhodes said the board has also considered installing a different amenity instead of renovating the pool. A playground, a walking path and a pavilion are all current options, she said.

The feedback from the survey was close enough that the board didn't want to make a decision yet, Rhodes added.

"I feel the responsibility I know the rest of our board does too, to do more due diligence and get more people's opinions and also present them with more options," she said.

The board meets on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. The location will be sent to community residents via email and announced on Facebook.