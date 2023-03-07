Places children first

In response to the recent attacks against the Arkansas LEARNS Act, I fully support the bill and its goals of our children above the pitfalls of the present system, one attempting to instill fear and mistrust in our children's hearts and minds.

Many activists believe that one can change a person by only changing their conditions, yet by itself, no matter how well intended, it will never change their hearts, which is the only change that really matters. We and our children are not called to live in fear, and once one begins swinging the axe, it never stops.

It is time to join together in unity, without fear, to rebuild the character of a broken system, working together in trust to instill self-confidence, trust, and love in the hearts of our children; not hatred and mistrust. We owe it to our children to join together without hidden agendas that if left unchecked can become an end unto itself, causing further despair and mistrust in our children. For the sake of our children's future, we must join together in unity to celebrate the positives in rebuilding a broken system, placing the hearts and minds of our children in first place on our agenda. I believe Arkansas LEARNS places our children and Arkansas in first place.

EDWARD W. HEIMAN

Knoxville

About indoctrination

Our governor-in-training demonizes teachers and apparently thinks teaching Black history (or anything she does not like) is "indoctrination." Meanwhile, she wants to send my tax money to private religious schools where indoctrination is part of the mission statement.

Studying U.S. history is always uncomfortable at times because of the fact that many of our white male ancestors--thanks in part to their religious indoctrination--enslaved, slaughtered, and dominated other human beings to achieve economic and political goals. Are we not supposed to learn from history so that we do not repeat it? To progress as a society, we must confront the past openly and honestly.

If the governor wants to improve education in our state, she could start by actually reading some history while engaging in an open dialogue with educators. But we all know she won't. How is this plan of hers ethical, let alone constitutional? Furthermore, if public money is distributed to private and home schools, will they be held to the same standards and rules as public schools? Public money is for public schools. And if the governor is truly concerned about indoctrination, she should take a good, hard look in the mirror.

MARCK BEGGS

Little Rock

Dilbert will be back

I believe as soon as the self- righteous wokesters get their egos sufficiently massaged for canceling yet another clever author, Dilbert will be back! I say this because there's a large rack of Dr. Seuss books for sale at Walmart; as I recall he was dramatically canceled too. The free-speech police need to find another gig.

CAROL ALDRIDGE

Heber Springs

Base calling the shots

I looked up the exact wording in Gov. Sanders' State of the Union rebuttal: "If we seize this moment together, America can once again be the land of the free and home of the brave."

I was kind of snoozing, but that one woke me up.

I expected to hear the refrain of wokedy, woke, woke, wokedy, woke and other culture-war nonsense, but that one shocked me. What I heard was America is not now the land of the free and the home of the brave, presumably because of Democratic treachery. If you are not shocked by that, I don't know what to tell you, except that it's a lie. Technically it is a wrong-headed, radical-right-wing, culture-war, Trump brat opinion based on some cynical Trumpian talking point appealing to the fetid and festering flag-waving but unpatriotic core of the Republican base. Technically an opinion, but I believe it soars above the technicality level to the level of a damnable lie.

It was a slap in the face of soldiers, sailors and veterans. I can't say for publication what it was on the graves of deceased ones. If there has been an outcry over her saying such a thing as a spokesperson for Arkansas, I have missed it. Well, she doesn't speak for me, but you know what I mean. I'm ashamed of her and of the assumed majority of Arkansans for whom she did speak. I'm embarrassed that my expression of outrage seems to be just a spit in the wind.

After the Hutchinson administration's maneuvering through the GOP's more-or-less reasonable establishment base, I believe the Sanders administration will be at the head of the fetid and festering radical core of that base now calling the shots.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Freedom not point

It's pretty simple, really. Bathrooms and drag shows and books are not killing or maiming our children, but guns are. These bathroom bills, drag-show bills and book bans are about cruelty to and hatred of a class of Arkansans.

If protecting our children was the primary concern of legislators, there would be bills focusing on gun violence, but, of course, there aren't any such bills. And to assure there won't ever be such legislation, Republican legislators are trying to limit the people's ability to initiate ballot issues.

Protecting our children? Hardly. Strangling individual freedom and persecuting "the other" is the point.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

Students speak out

Bravo to the Little Rock Central High School students for voicing their opposition to the governor's LEARNS Act. These smart, educated public school students are our future. Kudos to them for speaking out now about what matters for our state.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock