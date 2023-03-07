Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. to pursue another sales tax initiative after ‘21 proposal failed at polls





Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. used his 2023 State of the City address on Monday to announce another push for a sales-tax initiative after a proposed sales-tax increase failed at the polls roughly a year and a half ago.

The mayor referred to the new sales-tax initiative as "Little Rock Forward" but did not describe the size of the increase he plans to pursue.

Scott, 39, delivered the annual State of the City address -- his first since winning reelection last year -- at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, his high school alma mater.

The speech had been postponed from its original date last week because of the severe-weather forecast.

Scott said Little Rock accomplished a lot last year using the one-time funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal covid-19 stimulus package Congress approved in 2021. The city's allocation of direct aid from the legislation was approximately $37.7 million.

"Without those funding sources, though, it is incumbent upon us to consider other methods to keep growing forward," Scott said. "And the time is now."

Scott said the sales-tax initiative "will revitalize our premier public spaces like War Memorial Park and Hindman Park; expand our footprint at the Little Rock Port to attract more jobs for residents; upgrade public safety facilities, technology and equipment; and improve critical infrastructure for our city's residents."

The overall sales-tax rate in Little Rock is 8.625%, which encompasses 6.5% from the state, 1% from Pulaski County and 1.125% from the city.

"Rebuild the Rock," the previous sales-tax proposal championed by Scott, would have added 1 percentage point -- a net of five-eighths percent (0.625%) in light of a separate sales tax that was due to expire -- to the city's rate in order to generate approximately $530 million in new revenue over its 10-year lifetime.





Voters rejected the proposed increase in a September 2021 citywide referendum, 62%-38%.

The broad outlines of the proposal Scott shared on Monday resembled "Rebuild the Rock." Like Scott's new initiative, the 2021 tax plan emphasized improvements to War Memorial and Hindman parks and would have funded construction of a sports complex.

Scott on Monday suggested officials had "learned some valuable lessons" from both "Rebuild the Rock" and "Renew Little Rock" -- the moniker for the successful Little Rock bond campaign to extend 3 mills for capital improvements that secured voter approval last year.

He signaled his commitment to working with members of the city's Board of Directors and residents to determine priorities as well as a timeline.

"I firmly believe we can find common ground on a measure that addresses our most urgent needs in a way that benefits everyone," Scott said.

Other themes of the speech included economic development and a slate of efforts to improve the city's downtown.

Scott referred to the success of Apptegy, an education startup that was the first tenant of the Little Rock Technology Park, and looked ahead to the groundbreaking for golf-entertainment venue Topgolf at a location off Interstate 430.

"We've made and kept promises when it comes to commercial development that enhances the quality of life," Scott said. "Places like Main Event and Whataburger are about to discover what Trader Joe's and Costco learned very quickly: Little Rock is great for business."

With regard to downtown Little Rock, Scott recalled a recent walk with members of a Capitol Avenue revitalization committee along "what was once one of our busiest thoroughfares."

He promised improvements this year to lighting and streetscapes "to reignite occupancy in some of our city's most prominent buildings."

Additionally, Scott said the city would "create a public-private partnership to secure vacant property in our downtown to redevelop into attractive live, work and play spaces."



