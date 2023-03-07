Little Rock police ID man found dead in truck in February

The Little Rock Police Department has identified a man that was found dead in the front seat of truck last month, a news release said Monday.

Alvin Terry, 49, of Little Rock was found just before 3 p.m., Feb. 26, in a Chevrolet Tahoe at 11700 Interstate 30, the release said.

A Love’s Travel Stop and a Hardee’s list 11700 I-30 as their address online.

Terry was found after officers received a call about a subject down, the release said. Detectives with the major crime division and the crime search unit helped officers secure the scene.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock police, said Tuesday that part of the delay in releasing information about this death was that Terry’s body had to be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification.

The release said Terry’s death was due to natural causes.

“A firearm was discovered in the vehicle and found not to be stolen,” the release said.

Wade Pilkington, the employer of the deceased, said they’d been looking for Terry since November of 2022, according to the release.

The release said Pilkington told police that Terry “was not in the best health.”