LR police investigate McMath Avenue death





Little Rock police are investigating a homicide on McMath Avenue, the department said Monday.

A dead man was found inside a vacant building at 913 McMath Ave. after police received a call about a subject down at 7:23 a.m., a tweet from the department said.

The tweet said the victim was found with "injuries [that] are undetermined at this time."

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

The investigation is underway, and police have said drivers in the area should prepare for traffic delays as detectives process the scene.

Police have also asked that anyone with information about the homicide contact detectives by calling (501) 371-4660 or contact the department by calling the tip line at (501) 371-4636.



