Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, received an invitation to King Charles' coronation -- despite the family's royal feud, representatives for the couple confirmed. The coronation is scheduled to take place May 6. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," Harry and Meghan's representatives said in a statement to The Sunday Times. "An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time." Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to a New York Daily News request for comment. The confirmation comes less than two months after Harry released his memoir, "Spare," in which he chronicles problems with family members including his father, Charles, and older brother, Prince William. Queen Elizabeth II died in September at age 96 after a 70-year reign, the longest ever for a British monarch. In January, Harry said he wasn't sure if he'd attend Charles' coronation. "The door is always open," Harry told ITV. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson was in the car as her adult boyfriend sped away from police. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. last week, when an officer ran the tag of a Dodge Charger in front of a gas station and found there was a warrant out for the owner's arrest. The chase lasted roughly 3 miles until authorities caught up and arrested Dralin Carswell, 21, on driving under the influence charges. The 17-year-old reality TV star is only a witness in the case, reports People. Carswell was then arrested on charges of DUI, fleeing, failing to maintain lanes and following too closely, according to the Monroe County Reporter, which first reported the details. Another passenger in the vehicle, Julian Williams, 24, was also arrested on outstanding warrants. Thompson was later picked up from Monroe County Jail by her sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who has sole custody of the reality star. "At the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy. So what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don't really care," Thompson said in a 2022 interview with "Entertainment Tonight."