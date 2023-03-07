Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Co. is moving its corporate headquarters to 4001 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

The coffee and tea provider announced Monday that it will 0ccupy two floors of the 50,000-square-foot Building 3 facility -- formerly offices for Fidelity Information Services -- now owned by First Security Bancorp. Windstream Holdings Inc. also leases space in the building.

The campus, spread across the corner of Rodney Parham and Cantrell Road, will also house offices for First Security Bank and Crews & Associates.

"We are thrilled to move into our new office and to be located in such a central and growing part of the city," Scott Ford, chief executive officer and co-founder of Westrock, said in a statement announcing the move. "We are long-time customers of First Security, who have been true partners with Westrock Coffee from the beginning, so this decision was the perfect move for both firms."

Westrock is relocating from 100 River Bluff Drive in Little Rock's Riverdale area.

-- Andrew Moreau

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- South Carolina's governor said Monday that he will ask lawmakers to approve nearly $1.3 billion to attract a new electric-vehicle plant by a Volkswagen Group-backed group trying to revive a 1960s brand.

Scout Motors Inc. and South Carolina officials announced plans to start building new Scout vehicles, powered this time by electricity, for the first time since 1980. They hope to hire 4,000 workers for its $2 billion plant.

Scout is banking on nostalgia combined with an expected boom in electric vehicles. International Harvester made gas-powered Scout vehicles in the 1960s and 1970s. Their shape and features continue to influence modern SUVs, and Scouts have had a niche fanbase of collectors.

South Carolina is trying to join its neighbors providing billions of dollars in taxpayer help.

Georgia offered Hyundai Motor Group $1.8 billion in incentives for its electric-vehicle plant near Savannah. North Carolina appears to be offering Vietnamese automaker VinFast more than $1 billion in help for its first North American electric vehicle plant.

-- The Associated Press

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 818.16, down 9.12.

"After a nice opening rally, stocks closed flat on Monday as investors weigh a series of important economic reports coming out this week and the next [week] on top of the Federal Reserve's meeting beginning March 22," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

