Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Seahawks, Smith agree

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year contract that keeps the AP Comeback Player of the Year in the Pacific Northwest. Two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the sides reached an agreement on Monday. It will keep Smith as the presumptive starter with the Seahawks and gives him the first big payday of his career. The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal could be worth up to $105 million. The agreement came a day before the league's deadline for using the franchise tag. Smith would have been an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week. Smith was one of the feel-good stories in the league, getting an opportunity to start after nearly a decade as a backup and reshaping the trajectory of his career. Smith led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a playoff berth as the last wild card in the NFC.

BASKETBALL

Morant's return uncertain

There's no timetable for Ja Morant to return to the Memphis Grizzlies, and the All-Star guard knows he's made "difficult decisions and poor choices" that he has to be accountable for, Coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night. Morant was not with the team in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on Sunday and the Lakers today while the NBA investigates a social media post in which Morant appeared to be holding a gun. "Very tough moment, for sure," Jenkins said of the video. Morant streamed the video on his Instagram account early Saturday of himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub, hours after playing in Denver. He said in a statement through the agency that represents him that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and that he was going to "take some time away to get help." On Monday, police in Colorado said they were investigating Morant's actions and whether he may have broken any laws. Morant's video is believed to have been filmed in Glendale, a small enclave surrounded by Denver and known for its strip clubs and shopping centers. Defense lawyers who have represented people on gun charges in Colorado say it is a misdemeanor to possess a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol so that is one possible violation authorities could be looking into.

Texas Tech names interim

Texas Tech named second-year assistant Corey Williams as its interim coach Monday night for the Big 12 tournament as the school continues its investigation of suspended Coach Mark Adams. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said he was doing a more thorough inquiry into Adams' interactions with his players and staff after the coach's suspension for what the school said was the "use of an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment" when addressing a player last week. Adams was suspended Sunday. He had coached the regular season-ending 71-68 loss to Oklahoma State at home Saturday, a day after Hocutt was made aware of the incident. Hocutt initially gave Adams a written reprimand and allowed him to continue coaching. The Red Raiders (16-15, 5-13 Big 12) went to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season, Adams' first as coach of his alma mater. They are the No. 9 seed in the Big 12 tournament and play West Virginia on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Williams was head coach at Stetson for six seasons, and then an assistant for two seasons at the University of Arkansas before joining the Tech staff. He was 58-133 as the Hatters' head coach.

BASEBALL

Turner receives 16 stitches

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner needed 16 stitches after he was hit in the face by a pitch during Monday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. The 38-year-old Turner fell to the ground after getting drilled by right-hander Matt Manning. Medical personnel rushed to the plate, and Turner was bleeding and had a towel on his face as he walked off the field. Turner's wife, Kourtney, posted to Instagram that the infielder had "16 stitches and a lot of swelling but we are thanking God for no fractures & clear scans." "He's receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries, and is being monitored for a concussion," the Red Sox said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing, and we'll update as we have more information. Justin is stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances." The two-time All-Star signed a $15 million, one-year deal with Red Sox during the offseason after spending the past nine years with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBI in 128 games last season.

Veteran college coach to retire

Siena's Tony Rossi, the longest-tenured coach in Division I baseball history, has announced that he will retire later this month. Rossi -- in his 54th season, all at Siena -- will step down March 20, the school announced Monday. Rossi's retirement will make Minnesota's John Anderson, in his 42nd season with the Golden Gophers, the longest-tenured active Division I coach. Assistant coach Joe Sheridan will officially take over as Siena's interim coach when Rossi steps down. But Sheridan and volunteer assistant coach Bobby Bordieri will be the only coaches with the team for a three-game series this weekend at Florida, the school said, and Rossi told The Times Union of Albany, New York. He does not intend to coach any more games before his retirement begins. Rossi is Siena's all-time wins leader and the leader in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. He's tied for second all-time in NCAA baseball history in seasons coached along with former Bentley coach Bob DeFelice, who retired last spring from the Division II school Rossi has won six Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year awards, five conference titles, two NCAA berths and has seen 56 of his former players sign pro contracts. Rossi has a 936-1,202-8 record with the Saints.