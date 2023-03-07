Saint Mary’s heads to WCC semifinals





LAS VEGAS -- Alex Ducas scored 23 points to lead four Saint Mary's players in double figures, and the No. 16 Gaels held off a late BYU rally for a 76-69 victory Monday night in the West Coast Conference semifinals.

The Gaels (26-6) will play in their fourth WCC title game in five years tonight, facing No. 9 Gonzaga or San Francisco. Saint Mary's will try to win its first tournament championship since 2019.

BYU (19-15) will wait to see if the NIT has a spot. The Cougars have a NET ranking of No. 85, so they are at best on the bubble. If they don't make the postseason, this was their last game as a WCC team; the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

Aidan Mahaney scored 18 points, Mitchell Saxen had 12 and Logan Johnson 10 for Saint Mary's.

Spencer Johnson led BYU with 13 points, Richie Saunders scored 11 and Rudi Williams added 10.

It was BYU's first loss on a neutral court this season after going 7-0, including 3-0 in Las Vegas. The Cougars beat then-No. 21 Creighton in November and won their first two games of this tournament.

Both regular-season games between Saint Mary's and BYU were close, with the Gaels winning by a combined seven points.

SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP

La.-Lafayette takes title

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Themus Fulks scored a career-high 23 points, Jordan Brown had 13 points and 16 rebounds and second-seeded Louisiana-Lafayette beat No. 8 seed South Alabama 71-66 on Monday night to claim the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship.

The fifth NCAA Tournament berth for Louisiana-Lafayette (26-7) will be its first since 2014.

Louisiana's first lead of two points or more came with 12:06 remaining in the second half on a put-back by Terence Lewis II for a 49-46 advantage.

After South Alabama went 1 of 2 from the line, Jalen Dalcourt made a jumper in the lane with 27.7 seconds left to extend Louisiana-Lafayette's lead to 67-64. The Jaguars struggled all game from the stripe, going 17 of 28.

Isaiah Moore made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left to get South Alabama within 67-66, but Lewis answered with two makes at the other end to regain a three-point advantage. South Alabama guard Owen White had a long 3-pointer rattle out in the closing seconds and Kentrell Garnett sealed it with two free throws at 1.4.

Dalcourt finished with 13 points and Lewis added 12 points for the Ragin' Cajuns. Dalcourt and Fulks each made three of Louisiana's eight 3-pointers.

South Alabama (19-16), which knocked off No. 1 seed Southern Miss 78-61 on Saturday, was going for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008.

Moore scored a career-high 33 points for South Alabama.

SOUTHERN CHAMPIONSHIP

Furman earns berth

Jalen Slawson scored 20 points and Furman beat Tennessee-Chattanooga 88-79 on Monday night to win the Southern Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1980.

The NCAA field contained 48 teams the last time the top-seeded Paladins made the Big Dance. Furman Coach Bob Richey had the Paladins on their way last season as the No. 2 seed until David Jean-Baptiste buried a 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to rally top-seeded Tennessee-Chattanooga to a 64-63 victory.

Furman (27-7) took care of business this time around, although adding to the program's record win total didn't come easy.

Slawson had three baskets in an 18-0 run to give the Paladins a 23-7 lead nine minutes into the game. Chattanooga (18-17) was trailing 30-11 when A.J. Caldwell scored the final five points in a 13-0 spurt to pull within 30-26. Chattanooga twice cut its deficit to three, but a layup by JP Pegues gave Furman a 38-33 lead at halftime.

Tennessee-Chattanooga made a late run at the Paladins, using back-to-back three-pointers from Jamal Johnson and Caldwell's layup to close to within 69-65 at the 5:02 mark -- but the Mocs would get no closer.

Slawson made 8 of 12 shots from the floor with two three-pointers for Furman. Pegues pitched in with 17 points despite missing all seven of his three-point attempts and Mike Bothwell finished with 16 points, leaving him 10 shy of 2,000 for his career. Bothwell is trying to become the fifth Paladin to reach the 2,000-point plateau.

Jake Stephens paced the Mocs with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Johnson totaled 17 points and Caldwell posted his first double-double of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.



