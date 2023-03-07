Six people arrested on various charges in Washington and Benton counties

Arrests

Fayetteville

Donovan Draper, 27, of 11085 Ruby Hall Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with rape. Draper was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Pea Ridge

Joshua White, 30, of 275 Frost St. in Pea Ridge, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. White was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Jacob Gordon, 41, of 519 N. 36th St. in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Gordon was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Jade Sears, 23, of 1610 S. 17th St. in Rogers, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Sears was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Weber, 20, of 803 Hindman Drive, Apt. 1, in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with robbery and aggravated assault. Weber was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond.

Regina Poole, 41, of 2898 Wilson Cemetery Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Poole was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.