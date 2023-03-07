FOOTBALL

ASU to open spring camp Thursday

Arkansas State announced that it will begin its spring camp Thursday, with the 15 sessions running over the next five weeks and wrapping on April 15 when the Red Wolves host their annual Pack Day Spring Game, kicking off at 2:15 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

ASU Coach Butch Jones will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to Thursday's opening practice. The Red Wolves will have 15 members from their most recent recruiting class available for spring camp.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

Arkansas moves up to fifth in Mexico

Segundo Oliva Pinto fired a 2-under par 69, while Julian Perico posted a 1-under 70 to help the University of Arkansas men's golf team jump two spots to fifth place after the second round of the Cabo Collegiate on Monday at Twin Dolphin Club in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Arkansas has a 36-hole score of 578 in the 15-team field. Vanderbilt (553) leads the tournament by 13 strokes over Mississippi.

Perico is tied for eighth place at 1-under 141. Oliva Pinto is in a tie for 31st place at 6-over 148.

Also for the Razorbacks, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot a second-round 77 and is tied for 18th place at 2-over 144. Wil Gibson and Christian Castillo, playing as an individual, each shot a 71 on Monday are tied for 31st place at 4-over 146.

Playing as individuals, Denver Davis is tied for 54th at 8-over 150 and Matthew Griggs is in a tie for 69th place (16-over 158).

Manuel Lozada had a second-round 76 and is at 17-over 159, which puts him in 74th place.

The tournament concludes today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

WRESTLING

UALR fifth at Pac-12 Championships

Josiah Hill led the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to its best-ever finish at the Pac-12 Championships as Hill and the Trojans ended Sunday at Stanford's Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif., fifth among six teams.

Hill went 3-1 on the day, only losing to top-seeded Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State before earning a 3-2 decision against Oregon State's J.J. Dixon to claim third place in the heavyweight bracket.

Joseph Bianchi (149 pounds), Matty Bianchi (157), Tyler Brennan (165) and Matthew Weinert (197) all finished fourth in their respective brackets, helping UALR tally a program-best 82 points -- 24 clear of sixth-place Cal State-Bakersfield.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Southwest Sporting Goods Classic returns

A number of Major League Baseball scouts and team representatives are expected to be on hand today when Day 2 of the Sporting Goods Southwest Classic kicks off at Majestic Park in Hot Springs.

The three-day event officially began Monday with Jonesboro, led by junior pitcher and University of Arkansas commit Lance Davis, taking on Little Rock Christian and Oklahoma State commit Charlie Carter, at Bear Stadium on the University of Central Arkansas campus. But the next two days of the prestigious showcase will be held in Garland County at a historic site that once hosted Major League Baseball spring training games in the early 1900s as well as the Negro League World Series in 1952 -- an event that featured the late hall of famer Hank Aaron.

Several NCAA Division I high school players, many of whom have either signed or committed to programs, will take the field in today's doubleheader when defending Class 3A champion Harding Academy and Razorback commit Kade Smith face a Greene County Tech team that features Louisiana Tech signee Hutson Guinn, at 3:30 p.m. Harding Academy and Little Rock Christian will meet at 6 p.m. or 30 minutes after the opener.

On Wednesday, sophomore Russ Martin, another Arkansas commit, leads Rose Bud against Texarkana at 3:30 p.m. The Razorbacks, too, have a player who's heading to Fayetteville next season in catcher Ty Waid. The final game of the classic will pit reigning Class 6A champion Conway, with Richmond signee Hugh Hill, playing against Camden Fairview, paced by Razorback commit Martavious Thomas.

-- Erick Taylor